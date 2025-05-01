Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Brest, Belarus

975 properties total found
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
Lot 8747. Call for more detailed information For sale three-bedroom apartment in the center …
$49,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 12/12
For sale 2-room apartment in the microdistrict Vostok on Orlovskaya street. The apartment is…
$58,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/10
$73,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 9/10
For sale 3-room apartment in the neighborhood South on the street Guards.The apartment is lo…
$90,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/9
3-room apartment, Brest, Suvorov str., 1993 p., 1 / 9 panel, 71.5 / 67.2 / 41.8 / 9.2, bathr…
$63,600
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/8
3-room apartment, Brest, Vulkovskaya str., 1998, 3 / 8 panel, 69,8 / 66,8 / 41,7 / 9,3, bath…
$67,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/5
3-room apartment, Brest, Moskovskaya str., 2004, 4 / 5 brick, 83.0 / 78.6 / 49.7 / 11.9, bat…
$85,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 15/16
2-room apartment, Brest, Lieutenant Ryabtsev St., 2021, 15 / 16 panel, 61.7 / 59.1 / 33.8 / …
$97,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/3
2-room apartment, Brest, Sovetskaya St., 1928, 3 / 3 brick, 43.7 / 43.0 / 31.4 / 4.8, separa…
$59,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 9/11
2 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Adamkovskaya, 2019.p. 9/11 panel, 61.3 / 58.6 / 33.9 / 10…
$77,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
2-room apartment, Brest, Central str., 2014 p., 1/3 brick, 72.0 / 68.5 / 32.1 / 16.6, combin…
$105,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
3-room apartment, Brest, Moshensky St., 1995, 4 / 5 brick, 102,4 / 98,6 / 51,2 / 14,1, bathr…
$72,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
3-bedroom apartment, Brest, Kolesnika str., 2010, 1 / 5 brick, 73.2 / 69.5 / 40.8 / 10.9, ba…
$88,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/9
3-room apartment, Brest, Masherov Avenue, 1973, 5 / 9 brick, 69.5 / 65.2 / 39.5 / 8.1, bathr…
$82,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 6/7
2 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Lieutenant Ryabtseva, 2011, 6/7 brick, 59.7 / 57.1 / 28.0…
$50,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/12
Lot 8669. For sale a cozy three-room apartment in Brest with all furniture and appliances.Th…
$73,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
2-room apartment, Brest, Masherov Avenue, 1960, 2 / 4 brick, 44.0 / 43.1 / 23.0 / 5.9, bathr…
$58,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment, Brest, Sovetskaya St., 1928, 3 / 3 brick, 70.2 / 69.5 / 55.2 / 10.1, bathr…
$97,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/9
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Grodno street, 1987, 4 / 9 panel, 36.9 / 36.9 / 17.1 / 7.3, bath…
$38,200
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 16/16
2-room apartment, Brest, Fomin St., 2021, 16 / 16 frame + block, 60.3 / 57.1 / 34.0 / 9.2, b…
$82,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/8
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in the Vulka microdistrict on Vulkovskaya Street in the c…
$67,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment, Brest, Per. Pine, 1986 p., 5 / 5 brick, 67.9 / 64.6 / 38.8 / 9.9, bathroom…
$51,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Floor 9/10
4-room apartment, Brest, Vasnetsova str., 2005 p., 9,10 / 10 g / b frame + block, 121,5 / 11…
$122,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a three-room apartment in Brest, ul. Budenny 1806973-room apartment, Brest, ul. Bude…
$79,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 15/16
2-bedroom apartment, Brest, street of the October Revolution, 2017 p., 15 / 16 monolith, 67.…
$112,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest. 1983 2nd floor, ground floor. General.…
$69,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
3-bedroom apartment, Brest, Kirov str., 1971, 4 / 5 brick, 65.9 / 62.7 / 43.3 / 7.2, bathroo…
$72,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/9
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Salnikov str., 2011 p., 1 / 9 panel, 43.5 / 40.8 / 17.1 / 8.8, b…
$49,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/9
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Gogol St., 2022, 8 / 9 brick, 35.1, combined bathroom, loggia gl…
$72,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
3-room apartment, Brest, MOPRA str., 1969 p., 1 / 5 brick, 64.3 / 62.6 / 44.5 / 7.2, bathroo…
$74,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Brest, Belarus

