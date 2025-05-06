Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus

6 properties total found
4 room apartment in Medna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Medna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
4-bedroom apartment, yeah. Medno, Republican St., 1976, 1/2 panel, 84.2 / 81.5 / 57.3 / 11.4…
$22,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Znamenka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Znamenka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, ag. Znamenka, Yubileynaya str., 1970 p., 1/2 brick, 53.4 / 53.4 / 35.7 / 7…
$20,800
Leave a request
Apartment in Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Apartment in a locked residential building in Brest district. 1980 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 4…
$6,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a locked residential building in Brest district. 1960 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 3…
$17,300
Leave a request
Apartment in Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Sale of an apartment in a blocked house in the Brest district, Domachevsky direction 191762Q…
$17,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
3-bedroom apartment, p. White Lake, 1986, 3/3 brick, 74.4 / 71.3 / 46.7 / 9.8, bathroom comb…
$49,000
Leave a request

