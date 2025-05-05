Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vysokaye, Belarus

9 properties total found
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, High, Str. Builders, 1982, 2 / 5 brick, 51.2 / 49.2 / 29.8 / 7.2, bathroom…
$27,000
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/4
2-bedroom apartment, High, Str. Builders, 1985, 3/4 panel, 56.1 / 54.3 / 30.1 / 8.45, bathro…
$22,000
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
2-bedroom apartment, High, Zoe Kosmodemyanskaya St., 1987, 2/3 brick, 51.2 / 49.5 / 27.3 / 9…
$26,800
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a two-room apartment in the Kamenetsky district, Vysokoe 1907382-room apartment, Vys…
$9,300
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
2-bedroom apartment, High, Str. Builders, 1992, 1 / 5 panel, 57.6 / 55.7 / 30.4 / 9.2, bathr…
$31,000
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
2-room apartment, High, Str. Builders, 1990, 3 / 5 panel, 53,2 / 52,3 / 30,3 / 8,7, bathroom…
$24,700
3 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/4
3-room apartment, Vysokoe, Lenin Street, 1996, 4/4 panel, 71.1 / 66.9 / 42.8 / 9.1, bathroom…
$25,800
Apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
Apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 1989.P. 1st floor. Ge…
$49,900
2 room apartment in Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment, High, Str. Builders, 1992, 4 / 5 panel, 57.3 / 55.4 / 30.4 / 9.2, bathr…
$20,800
