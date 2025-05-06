Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

Zhdanovichy
6
29 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 5/5
Link to the TikTok review Large apartment for sale in the Piers complex Apartment with high-…
$550,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ratamka, Belarus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 5/5
The largest apartment is sold in the complex « Pierce » Apartment with high-class repairs …
$550,000
1 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
1 room apartment in the residential complex "Pirs", in the nearest suburb, 7 km to Minsk on …
$89,000
2 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/7
Cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale in the residential complex "Pirs" - your ideal option ne…
$95,000
1 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/7
Spacious 1-room apartment for sale in LCD "Pierce" We offer to your attention a unique oppor…
$72,900
1 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/7
The house is monolithic in 2020. Silent elevators "OTIS" are installed. The apartment has be…
$80,000
4 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/6
Elite four-bedroom apartment for sale in a country closed club quarter of PIRS City House re…
$279,000
1 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6/7
Cozy 1-bedroom studio apartment for sale in Pears LCD! Address: Yeah. Ratomka, Sea Reef, 5 A…
$82,500
2 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 9/5
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment in a brick house in Ag. Zhdanovichi, Parkovaya str., house …
$85,000
3 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/5
Designer 3-room apartment with a terrace in the LCD Pierce Ratomka. Closed area with playgro…
$280,000
2 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious apartment on the first high floor in low-rise buildings of modern architecture of o…
$87,000
2 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
Scandinavian luxury of simplicity. This apartment is created to enjoy life every day in a mo…
$175,000
2 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
- Brick House 1993. There's a floor. Exterior walls with a thickness of half a meter togethe…
$69,000
5 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
5 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 146 m²
Floor 9/10
For sale 5-room two-level apartment in Zhdanovichi.In the apartment made a quality repair:- …
$300,000
2 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/10
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a wonderful place ag Ratomka. Not far from Minsk (only 6 km)…
$73,500
Apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
Apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 755 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique platform for business in Ratomka! An excellent opportunity to implement and impleme…
$400,000
1 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/7
1 room apartment in the residential complex "Pirs", in the nearest suburb, 8 km to Minsk on …
$89,900
3 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/6
Buy and live right next to the Minsk Sea! We sell a 3-room apartment in one of the best buil…
$149,000
3 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale a modern 3-room apartment in a unique residential complex "Pierce" in a comfort cla…
$194,900
2 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/6
Virtual tour on PC watch here! We will help you sell your property when buying this apartmen…
$120,000
2 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/10
One-bedroom apartment in a unique location with a view of the forest and the Minsk Sea (Rato…
$80,000
1 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/7
Stylish apartment in LCD "Pierce" ❤️ Cozy one-bedroom apartment with renovation in the prest…
$89,000
4 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 257 m²
Floor 2/2
If you want to live near Minsk in an environmentally friendly and beautiful place, breathe f…
$249,000
3 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/5
Contract number with the agency 56/2 from 2025-03-27
$116,000
1 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
Live comfortably! One-bedroom apartment with modern interesting repairs, furniture and built…
$145,000
1 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked house ❤️Unique plot in the center of Ratomka with an apartment in a b…
$79,000
3 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/10
Spacious apartment for sale in Zhdanovichi, in a brick house! 3 separate rooms, 2 dressing r…
$125,000
4 room apartment in Ratamka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a four-room apartment in the prestigious residential complex "Piers" with an area o…
$220,000
4 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a great spacious apartment in Zhdanovichi. The apartment has been modernly renovate…
$105,000
