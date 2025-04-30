Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Sluck
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Sluck, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious three-bedroom apartment ❤️ Spacious three-bedroom apartment with a thoughtful layou…
$61,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive two-bedroom apartment with its own fireplace! ❤️ We present to your attention a sp…
$46,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/9
For sale bright, cozy 3-room apartment with large isolated living rooms on 3/9 brick house i…
$55,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/9
Two-bedroom apartment in Slutsk ❤️ For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in the microdistric…
$35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Let me present to your attention a sophisticated and elegant description of a magnificent th…
$43,800
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a one-bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building. The block annex 2014. Tot…
$17,400
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
Comfortable apartment with renovation in the prestigious area of Slutsk ❤️The ideal apartmen…
$38,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
Two-bedroom apartment in a brick house ❤️ Warm two-bedroom apartment in a comfortable area! …
$28,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/9
Bright and cozy 2-room apartment in the heart of Slutsk ❤️An apartment that is easy to fall …
$36,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale three-bedroom apartment in the city of Slutsk, on the street 14 Partizan, 4. The to…
$56,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
3-bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ Cozy three-bedroom apartment, ready to move in! Address…
$52,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/5
One-bedroom apartment for sale in one of the best microdistricts of Slutsk. The apartment is…
$39,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with ceilings of 3.2 m near the river! ❤️ A great opportunity to become the owner …
$44,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale three-room apartment on Gagarin street in Slutsk. The apartment is located on the f…
$29,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
1-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ For sale a cozy bright one-room apartment with a practical l…
$26,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of apartment in a blocked house ❤️ Apartment with a plot of 6 acres will be an excellen…
$23,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious cozy apartment, located in a five-storey house on the first floor on Chekhov Street…
$40,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
Urgent sale of an apartment in a blocked house near the Sluch River. ❤️An apartment with a p…
$17,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-room apartment in a brick house in Slutsk. House 1955 gp. The total area of the a…
$11,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment with a large kitchen on 8/9 panel house in the center of Sl…
$40,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with a plot and garage in a brick house ❤️A cozy apartment in a blocked house is a…
$16,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
Two-bedroom apartment for sale. ❤️ Comfortable apartment with two separate living rooms in a…
$31,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale 2-room apartment for 4/4 brick house in Slutsk, 1959 gp. Total area of 41.7 m2, res…
$20,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with land ❤️ One-bedroom apartment for sale in a two-family house! Address: Slutsk…
$15,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Позвольте представить вашему вниманию утонченное и элегантное описание великолепной трехкомн…
$43,800
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 3-room apartment for 2/5 of a brick house in Slutsk, 15 Molodezhnaya Street. The ho…
$42,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Three-bedroom apartment in a private house in Slutsk! ❤️ Three-bedroom apartment, ready for …
$13,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 7/9
A comfortable three-bedroom apartment is waiting for you! ❤️ Spacious three-bedroom apartmen…
$33,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
Two-bedroom apartment in the very center of Slutsk. ❤️This apartment is ideal for those who …
$26,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 4-room apartment with three loggias and convenient layout ❤️If you are looking for …
$38,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go