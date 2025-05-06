Apartments for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 9/5
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment in a brick house in Ag. Zhdanovichi, Parkovaya str., house …
$85,000
2 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
- Brick House 1993. There's a floor. Exterior walls with a thickness of half a meter togethe…
$69,000
5 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
5 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 146 m²
Floor 9/10
For sale 5-room two-level apartment in Zhdanovichi.In the apartment made a quality repair:- …
$300,000
3 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/5
Contract number with the agency 56/2 from 2025-03-27
$116,000
3 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/10
Spacious apartment for sale in Zhdanovichi, in a brick house! 3 separate rooms, 2 dressing r…
$125,000
4 room apartment in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a great spacious apartment in Zhdanovichi. The apartment has been modernly renovate…
$105,000
