Apartments for sale in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus

8 properties total found
Apartment in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Part of the house (1/4 share) in the Brest region. Technical. har-ka sold part of the house:…
$7,500
Apartment in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Sale of part of a residential building in the Brest district, Cherninsky direction 192689Par…
$27,800
1 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
1 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
1-bedroom apartment, Ag. Cherni, Molodogvardeyskaya str., 1986 p., 1/2 brick, 39.0 / 38.3 / …
$38,500
2 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/3
Sale of a two-room apartment in Brest district, ag. Cherni 2015662-room apartment, ag. Chern…
$35,100
3 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 1988 1 floor General.SNB - 78…
$62,000
Apartment in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Part of the residential building (7/8 of the share) in the Brest district. Those. Har-ka for…
$55,000
2 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
2 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Cherni, st. Pioneer, 1981.p., 2/3 panel, 56.7 / 54.9 / 30.3 / 9.0…
$36,000
Apartment in Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cerninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 1988 1 floor General.SNB - 78…
$62,000
