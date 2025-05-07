Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Carnaucycki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/3
2-bedroom apartment, Sosnovka p., Sosnovaya str., 1970 p., 3 / 3 brick, 49.7 / 49.0 / 30.7 /…
$21,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Carnaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
3-room apartment, ag. Chernavchitsy, Sikorsky St., 1973, 3/3 panel, 63.0 / 61.2 / 39.8 / 8.6…
$25,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Carnaucycy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, ag. Chernavchitsy, Trudovaya str., 1968, 2/2 brick, 54.6 / 54.6 / 36.4 / 8…
$38,700
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Carnaucycy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Carnaucycy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, ag. Chernavchitsy, Trudovaya Street, 1966, 2/2 brick, 39.3 / 39.3 / 26.8 /…
$19,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, p. Sosnovka, Sosnovaya str., 1972 p., 2 / 2 bricks, 52.1 / 51.3 / 32.3 / 7…
$19,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Vistycy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vistycy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 2017 p. 1 floor General.SNB -…
$37,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 2017 p. 1 floor General.SNB -…
$37,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Carnaucycki selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go