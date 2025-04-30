Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Minsk, Belarus

1 518 properties total found
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/3
2-room apartment of free planning for sale! 1st Polish Per, 11 The apartment (share) is loca…
$127,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/15
On sale is a spacious three-bedroom apartment Savitsky St., 8 sq.134, with an area of 71.6 (…
$134,229
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale two-bedroom apartment in the Moscow region of Minsk, located at the address Libnech…
$60,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/25
Three-room apartment in the LCD "Park Chelyuskintsev".ooh Makaenka, 12 J Developed infrastru…
$135,983
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/19
Excellent layout with loggia and a second window to the floor. Comfortable 2nd floor out of …
$58,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/5
4-room apartment with two basements Baikal street, 54 Nice, warm apartment. One room is isol…
$73,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-room apartment in the Central district, microdistrict Novinka. One-bedroom apart…
$68,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/19
Spacious one-room apartment on the street of cosmonauts. Cozy, one-bedroom apartment, locate…
$69,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 11/15
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Built-in kitchen with European household appliances (fridge, …
$117,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/10
On the one hand, the embankment with a cozy alley and a dam, on the other, the landscape is …
$99,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale an apartment with repairs near the Chelyuskintsev Park. An interesting option than…
$63,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious three-bedroom apartment on the street is for sale. Stakhanovskaya, 35 Brick House, …
$160,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale 3-room apartment with stylish and high-quality repairs!At the address: Minsk, Matus…
$141,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/9
Exclusive apartment in a prestigious and quiet area in the center of Minsk ! A wonderful and…
$190,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/20
Spacious three-room apartment with a terrace in the LCD "Lighthouse of Minsk". Mstislavza, 1…
$156,931
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/19
Description Spacious 3-bedroom apartment for sale This apartment is the embodiment of comfor…
$134,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 18/21
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale near the metro station "Grushevka", Dzerzhinsky Avenue, 2…
$189,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/9
One-bedroom apartment for sale. Gorodetsk 2 Area: total - 33.1 m2 / residential - 17.1 m2 / …
$65,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/15
Spacious Eurotreshka for sale in the Cascade LCDAddress: Minsk, Skryganov str., 4A.The apart…
$136,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious, cozy 1-room apartment with a huge loggia in the Soviet district of Minsk, Logoysky…
$71,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/25
Dreams come true! We offer you a 1-room apartment with a total area of 46.2 m2 of free plann…
$85,523
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
A good option of a 2-room apartment in a brick house. Excellent location of the house - gree…
$68,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 13/25
New apartment with excellent renovation - An apartment you want to live in. LCD "Minsk Mir"…
$109,900
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
5 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/10
Spacious 5-room apartment in a prestigious house of club type!Located in a brick house built…
$260,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
The house after major renovations. The apartment has a rational layout, the windows face on …
$125,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 188 m²
Floor 2/11
Spacious four-room apartment with a terrace and views on two sides: Picasso Boulevard and in…
$262,731
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 218 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale isolated half-house at the address 2nd Brest lane. Plot 4 acres. Form of land owne…
$165,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/21
For sale stylish and very cozy apartment in a new, modern area of the capital "Minsk-Mir"! D…
$89,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
A neat apartment, with two glazed loggias, bathrooms in good condition, double-glazed window…
$72,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This lovely 1-bedroom apartment is located on the top floor of a smaller house in Opatovo, T…
$172,615
Leave a request

