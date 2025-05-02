Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Turynski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Turynski selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Svetly Bor, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svetly Bor, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/2
Separate entrance to the second floor. Your own trip. Location: 60 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$12,500
