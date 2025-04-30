Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Matykalski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Kavardzaki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kavardzaki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
1 bedroom apartment, etc. Koverdyaki, st. 40 years of Victory, 2011, 4 / 5 brick, 40.2 / 38.…
$33,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Valikia Matykaly, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valikia Matykaly, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
Sale of a three-room apartment in Brest district, ag. Big Motykaly 1830943-room apartment, a…
$40,200
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Skoki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Skoki, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedroom apartment, d. Skoki, st. Mira, 1975.p. 2/3 brick, 51.7 / 48.7 / 29.7 / 8.0, separa…
$31,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go