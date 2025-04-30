Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Salihorsk, Belarus

75 properties total found
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/9
Spacious and bright apartment with a good layout ❤️Spacious apartment with two loggias and a…
$52,900
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy two-bedroom apartment in Soligorsk! ❤️ Excellent location of the house and developed in…
$35,000
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/4
One-bedroom apartment for sale. ❤️ Comfortable 1 apartment with a good location! Address: So…
$23,000
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/9
Apartment with a unique layout ❤️This 4-room apartment is a real find for lovers of comfort …
$75,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy 3-room apartment with a good layout and spacious kitchen! ❤️Spacious and bright apartme…
$49,100
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 7/7
Spacious four-room apartment for sale - the ideal solution for your family! ❤️ Are you looki…
$85,800
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/5
Sale of an apartment in Soligorsk. Area 40.0/23.2//6.3. The apartment is located on the 2nd …
$39,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale of a bright cozy three-room apartment. ❤️ Comfortable apartment with well-thought-out l…
$45,000
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/9
Apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ One-bedroom apartment in one of the best areas of the city…
$39,200
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 3-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk, on Builders street, 42a. The apartment…
$58,500
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
Four-room apartment in Soligorsk right next to the river! ❤️ Spacious four-room apartment, w…
$34,900
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/9
Four-bedroom apartment on the street. The railway ❤️ Want a stylish and spacious 4-room apar…
$48,000
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
2 bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ Very warm two-bedroom apartment for sale in the very ce…
$31,000
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale 2 bedroom apartment with excellent location. Nearby are: school No8, gymnasium No3,…
$37,700
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/9
Three-bedroom apartment in the center of Soligorsk! ❤️ Spacious three-bedroom apartment just…
$42,900
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
Spacious 3-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk! ❤️Panoramic view from the 9th floor, f…
$50,500
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/9
Cozy 3-room apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ We present to your attention a spacious three-…
$53,900
1 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/9
A cozy one-bedroom apartment in the center is your ideal home! ❤️ For sale a cozy one-bedroo…
$31,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/9
Sale of three-bedroom apartment ❤️ Three-bedroom apartment with a well-designed layout with …
$40,900
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a three-bedroom apartment with a good layout. ❤️ Comfortable apartment with three se…
$45,000
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/9
Nice three-bedroom apartment. ❤️ Come and live! Spacious three-bedroom apartment with excell…
$55,400
4 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/5
Unique two-level apartment in Soligorsk ❤️Exclusive apartment with two bathrooms, dressing r…
$95,000
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious, bright apartment in a brick house near the park ❤️️Spacious apartment with a good …
$41,900
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment in the center of Soligorsk ❤️ For sale a ready-made 3-room apartment in a b…
$47,700
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 8/9
3-room apartment in Soligorsk ❤️ Spacious three-bedroom apartment with good renovation in a …
$54,500
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
3-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Three-bedroom apartment in a warm brick house! Address: Soli…
$38,400
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
A beautiful, spacious apartment with a European Republic is waiting for you! A convenient …
$72,000
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
2 bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ Very warm two-bedroom apartment for sale in the very ce…
$30,700
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious apartment with good repair in the center of Soligorsk ❤️Three-bedroom apartment in …
$44,900
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/9
Two-bedroom apartment with a good layout ❤️ Spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale in a bri…
$51,500
Properties features in Salihorsk, Belarus

