Apartments for sale in Zaslawye, Belarus

12 properties total found
3 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/5
Large 3-bedroom apartment for sale in Zaslavl Apartment in the usual Soviet state without in…
$92,000
2 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
$62,000
1 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/5
On sale 1-room apartment on the 2nd floor of a 5-storey house in Zaslavl.Area of 28.5 sq.m.,…
$39,990
2 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/9
$74,000
1 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/10
$60,900
2 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
$65,000
1 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
$47,000
2 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/5
$61,000
2 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious, bright with excellent layout and repair! On the floor in one room, oak parquet, in…
$63,900
Apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
Apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 124 m²
For sale half house (apartment in a blocked residential building) in Zaslavl, 15 km from the…
$119,900
3 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/3
$48,000
2 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
$57,000
