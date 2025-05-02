Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhodzina
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
Sale or exchange of 2-room apartment in Zhodino for 1st apartment in Minsk ❤️ Two-bedroom ap…
$49,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/9
Spacious, bright and ready to live apartment for comfortable family living in one of the bes…
$89,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
2-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Bright and warm two-bedroom apartment in Zhodino! Address: Z…
$35,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
Perfect apartment for family life! ❤️ For sale is a spacious two-bedroom apartment with a to…
$46,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
A clean and tidy apartment is waiting for its new residents! The windows face on both sides,…
$44,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
1-bedroom apartment in the heart of the city ❤️ Warm one-bedroom apartment in a brick house …
$27,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious apartment for sale with excellent layout in a brick house Ideal option for those wh…
$53,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-room apartment in the city of Zhodino. The apartment is spacious, bright. The tot…
$38,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
We present to your attention an apartment at Timiryazev 15, located on the 4th floor of a 5-…
$43,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
1-bedroom apartment in the heart of the city ❤️ Warm one-bedroom apartment in a brick house …
$34,350
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/9
- Convenient location of the house - spacious parking - a quiet, isolated courtyard with mod…
$55,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale!Address: Zhodino, Timiryazev str., 16.The total area is 7…
$54,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale 3-room apartment in the center of Zhodino. - The total area of the apartment is 63.…
$58,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious and bright apartment in the center of Jodino ❤️Spacious 3-room apartment with isola…
$57,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale two-bedroom apartment with repair and furniture on the street. Zhodinskaya. Located…
$45,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/10
Bright and warm apartment in a brick house built in 2004! - Cozy 3-room apartments. Total ar…
$84,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
The house is located near the river and a beautiful square. Apartment with good renovation: …
$32,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go