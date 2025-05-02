Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus

2 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale a room in a 2-room apartment in Gatovo on the street. Metallurgical 20/3 A good bl…
$19,900
2 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
Contract number with the agency 62/2 of 2025-04-02
$50,500
4 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/9
For sale is a magnificent 4-room apartment 100% ready with excellent repair in Gatovo, Metal…
$73,500
Apartment in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Apartment
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale half the house (the second part of the house on the neighboring plot) for demolitio…
$30,500
2 room apartment in Novy Dvor, Belarus
2 room apartment
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment just 4 km from Moscow Ring Road in the agro-town of New Dvo…
$78,500
3 room apartment in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale 1/6 share (apartment of 105 square meters) in a blocked house.The apartment is loca…
$105,000
2 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in ag. Gatovo. The rooms are separate, located on different sid…
$51,900
1 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 1 room apartment in Pukhovichi direction, 7 km. from Minsk, in ag. Gatovo, 26 Metal…
$47,500
1 room apartment in Novy Dvor, Belarus
1 room apartment
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/2
Agency number 23 \ 1 from 2025-01-30
$38,500
