Apartments for sale in Lyasny, Belarus

15 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment on the high 1st floor of the house in an ecologically clean area. Successful layou…
$59,900
2 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/9
We offer for sale a spacious two-bedroom apartment with excellent repairs and expensive equi…
$98,800
4 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 7/10
4 bedroom apartment, ag. Forest, str. Trinity 43 4 room apartment , 7/8-10 et., panel , 2013…
$113,500
3 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale 3-room apartment in the most developed and environmentally friendly suburb of Minsk…
$109,000
2 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/10
Spacious 2-room with renovation next to the pine forest! ❤️Cozy apartment with excellent rep…
$89,500
3 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
3-room apartment in the agricultural town of Forest ❤️ Cozy three-bedroom apartment with a g…
$91,000
1 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 10/10
Spacious and bright apartment in the center of ag. Forest ❤️ A comfortable one-bedroom apart…
$59,000
2 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/10
Cozy 2-room apartment for sale in the LCD "Green Bor" ag. Lesnoy, 11 Alexandrov str. (1 floo…
$93,000
1 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/10
Link to Tik Tok review We offer you a 1-bedroom apartment of 37.3 m2 in ag. Lesnom, Aleksand…
$64,900
3 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a bright, cozy two-bedroom apartment in the most popular area for those who appr…
$95,000
2 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/10
For sale bright and modern 2-room apartment in a new neighborhood!The apartment area is 57.3…
$87,000
1 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale 1-bedroom apartment in an ecologically clean area of Borovlyany - ag Lesnoy, Mirnaya…
$52,000
1 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 10/10
1-bedroom apartment in ag. Forest ❤️ Cozy one-bedroom apartment with a practical layout in a…
$63,750
3 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale a bright and cozy room (13.2m2) in a 3-room apartment (62.2m2), on the 3rd floor of …
$18,900
1 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/10
Apartment in an ecologically clean area ❤️ One-room apartment located in an ecologically cle…
$64,900
