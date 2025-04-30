Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kobryn, Belarus

53 properties total found
Apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Lot 8746. Three-room apartment on Nekrasov Street in Kobrin. Call for more detailed informat…
$45,000
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky St., 1979, 3/4 brick, 31.2 / 14.7 / 6.23, combined …
$25,850
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/4
In Kobrin for sale ready-to-live two-bedroom apartment with modern European renovation.The a…
$47,500
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 9/9
3-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky St., 1989, 9 / 9 panel, 76.4 / 76.4 / 50.9 / 11.7, …
$67,000
4 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
4-room apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky Street, 1982, 2 / 5 panel, 82.6 / 80.3 / 52.9 / 8.8, b…
$72,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/5
3-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Friendship St., 1999, 5 / 5 brick, 79.6 / 76.4 / 45.9 / 10.9, b…
$47,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/6
3-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 3 / 6 monolith, 85.42 / 81.74 / 60.66 / …
$76,906
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Friendship St., 1992, 4 / 5 panel, 55.1 / 30.4 / 8.9, bathroom …
$32,000
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 3/4 monolith, 52.97 / 43.54 / 29.61 /…
$47,748
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/5
In Kobrin on the street of Friendship for sale three-room apartment with repair, ready for l…
$47,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/6
3-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 5 / 6 monolith, 85.42 / 81.74 / 60.66 / …
$76,382
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Kobrin, Lenin Street, 1939, 2/2 brick, 42.5 / 42.5 / 36.0 / 6.3, bathroom …
$10,300
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, Kobrin, Lenin St., 1955, 1/2 brick, 62.3 / 62.3 / 42.4 / 9.0, bathroom sep…
$52,800
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/6
3-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 5 / 6 monolith, 53,12 / 53,12 / 36,85 / …
$47,839
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/2
A two-level three-bedroom apartment in a blocked three-apartment residential building in Kob…
$42,000
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Parkovaya Street, 1998, 4 / 5 panel, 57.9 / 56.0 / 30.6 / 9.0, bat…
$48,800
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/3
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Pushkin St., 2/3 brick 1963 p., 45.0 / 44.4 / 29.2 / 6.3, combined…
$50,000
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Marshal Zhukov St., 1977 p., 2 / 5 brick, 50.1 / 31.1 / 7.37, sepa…
$49,500
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Sovetskaya Street, 1980, 1/5 panel, 46.2 / 42.0 / 22.0 / 9.8, sepa…
$26,800
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
1-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 4/4 monolith, 31.83 / 31.83 / 21.31 / -,…
$29,672
Apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Part of a residential building (1/2 share) in Kobrin. Technical. har-ka sold part of the hou…
$35,000
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
In the city of Kobrin on Dzerzhinkoi street for sale two-room apartment with repair ready fo…
$35,000
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
Sale of a three-room apartment in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 1830043-room apartment, Kobrin…
$41,500
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 4/4 monolith, 51.81 / 42.42 / 28.77 /…
$46,740
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
2-room apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky St., 1983, 5 / 5 panel, - / 51.1 / 29.6 / 8.7, bathroo…
$36,500
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/4
1-room apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 2/4 monolith, 32.89 / 32.89 / 22.1 / -, …
$29,258
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
2-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Parkovaya Street, 1997, 5 / 5 panel, 56.9 / 55.1 / 30.4 / 9.0, …
$43,000
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy and modern studio apartment on Parkova Street in Kobrin is for sale. The apartment is l…
$37,000
1 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
1-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, International str., 2025, 3/4 monolith, 51.81 / 42.42 / 28.77 /…
$46,618
2 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
2-bedroom apartment, Kobrin, Dzerzhinsky Street, 1984, 5 / 5 brick, 51.0 / 47.1 / 26.2 / 7.0…
$49,500
