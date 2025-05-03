Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

13 properties total found
1 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright and warm apartment - Cozy 1-room apartment - Total area - 38.1 sq.m. - Well thought …
$39,900
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 3-room apartment in the heart of Dzerzhinsk. Warm, cozy and bright apartment for sa…
$53,000
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale an excellent 3-room apartment in a brick house built in 1989. Throughout the apartm…
$55,000
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale an excellent 3-room apartment in a brick house built in 1989. Throughout the apartm…
$54,500
2 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
Bright and warm apartment - Cozy 2-room apartment. Total area - 51.9 sq.m., residential - 30…
$48,000
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious treshka in Dzerzhinsk on Pushkin Street. For sale 3-room apartment in a good area o…
$58,500
4 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy 4-room apartment in the heart of Dzerzhinsk! A unique offer for those who …
$74,500
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright and warm apartment in a brick house built in 1993! - Cozy 3-room apartments. Total ar…
$62,000
Apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Half a house for sale in the satellite city of Dzerzhinsk! Total area: 51.7 square meters. …
$40,500
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 3-room apartment with magnificent views of the city, just 20 minutes drive from Min…
$69,000
2 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 6/9
Virtual tour on PC watch here! For sale 2-room apartment with a good layout, where fresh, go…
$64,500
2 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-room apartment with a practical layout of Dzerzhinsk, Sharko St., 2. corp.2 The a…
$44,500
3 room apartment in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3rd apartment, located in a three-apartment residential building, in Dzerzhinsk 30 …
$32,000
