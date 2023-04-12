Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Greece

Villa 3 room villain Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Villa Villain Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 6 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa Villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Villa 4 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villain Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
Villa 4 room villain Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 280 m² Number of floors 25
€ 900,000
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
Villa 3 room villain Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 184 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 5 room villain Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Villa 5 room villain Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa Villain Athens, Greece
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,640,000
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 3 room villain Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
Villa 3 room villain Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 6 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
13 Number of rooms 6 bath 682 m² Number of floors 5
€ 4,300,000
It offers for sale a luxurious 4-level villa in the unique area of Panorama Vula, with unlim…
Villa 3 room villain Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
Villa Villain Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving t…
Villa 4 room villain Korfalonas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korfalonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Villa 4 room villain Pigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a 202 sq.m. three level villa with sea views, located in the Rethymno region, Cr…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Tragana, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Tragana, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Villa 4 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath 309 m² Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
Villa 3 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath 158 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
In a complex of luxury residences, available for sale exclusively from our office an impress…
Villa 4 room villain Moles Kalyves, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villain Aroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Villa 4 room villain Agios Serafim, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Serafim, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Villa 4 room villain Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…

