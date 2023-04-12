UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Greece
in Agios Nikolaos
42
in Limenas Chersonisou
29
in Chortiatis Municipal Unit
68
in Platanias Municipality
41
in Nea Moudania
43
in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
56
in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality
6
in Neos Marmaras
51
in Municipality of Saronikos
73
in Municipality of Rhodes
39
in Trilofos
74
in Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
51
in Neo Rysio
69
in Rhodes
37
in Panorama Municipal Unit
70
in Nea Kallikratia
37
in koinoteta elountas
26
in Nea Triglia
30
in Municipality of Corinth
64
in Pylaia Municipal Unit
25
729 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
203 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
Villa 4 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 900,000
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
184 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Villa 5 room villa
Leptokarya, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 178 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,640,000
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 3 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
185 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
13 Number of rooms
6 bath
682 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,300,000
It offers for sale a luxurious 4-level villa in the unique area of Panorama Vula, with unlim…
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
262 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving t…
Villa 4 room villa
Korfalonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Villa 4 room villa
Pigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a 202 sq.m. three level villa with sea views, located in the Rethymno region, Cr…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Tragana, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Villa 4 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath
309 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath
158 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
In a complex of luxury residences, available for sale exclusively from our office an impress…
Villa 4 room villa
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Serafim, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
