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Duplexes with seaview for sale in Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
6
Limassol
10
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
4
Germasogeia
17
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4 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$6,37M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$7,17M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$7,17M
Leave a request
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$6,37M
Leave a request
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with Garden
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