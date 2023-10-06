Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Cyprus

Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Cyprus, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€142,541
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
€302,187
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
€287,362
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€165,347

