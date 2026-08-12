Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Cyprus

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Bungalows with seaview for sale in Cyprus

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Peyia
3
Chloraka
8
Koinoteta Chloraka
8
Koinoteta Talas
6
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5 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403,313
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Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale: This charming resale bungalow offers comfortable living in the heart of Tala. With…
$377,962
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
For sale: This modern, key ready bungalow in beautiful Polis Chrysochous offers the perfect …
$403,313
Leave a request
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Kathikas, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Kathikas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This amazing villa is located in the idyllic village of Kathikas in Paphos, Cyprus. This 5…
$1,50M
Leave a request
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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