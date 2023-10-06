Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
29
Germasogeia
15
Pafos
9
koinoteta agiou tychona
5
Empa
3
koinoteta empas
3
Polis Chrysochous
3
Yeroskipou
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€620,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 297 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
€740,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
€680,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
€710,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€363,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pafos, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Paphos. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€245,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Moni, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Limassol. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Project Features:The resort has been designed with the comfort, relaxation and enjoyment in …
€379,900
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cyprus, Cyprus
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cyprus, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 166 m²
The magnificent townhouse is located in Mazotos, Cyprus. The townhouse is in a large residen…
€1,90M

Properties features in Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir