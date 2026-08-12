Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Cyprus

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Townhouses with seaview for sale in Cyprus

;
Paphos Municipality
15
Peyia
4
Limassol
5
Chloraka
3
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6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$806,625
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex nestled in one of Limassol’s most prestigious hill…
$576,161
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex nestled in one of Limassol’s most prestigious hill…
$518,545
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3 bedroom townthouse in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
A residential complex with unique designs, harmoniously blending nature with modern architec…
$806,625
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten three-bedroom townhomes is located in the green area of the prestigio…
$676,665
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3 bedroom townthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
The new complex of ten townhouses with three bedrooms is located in the green area of the pr…
$706,518
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Properties features in Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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