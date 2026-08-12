Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Residential
  4. Garden

Residential properties with garden for sale in Belarus

;
Minsk
1421
Maladzyechna
38
Mahilyow
127
Baranavichy
23
Show more
484 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Highlight Vip unit
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
A rare opportunity to purchase a property that combines comfort, privacy and long-term value…
$598,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Tarasava, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Exclusive Residence, Just 5 Minutes from Pobediteley Avenue. The "Miami near Minsk" Standa…
$3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Lot 9809. House for sale in Sokolovo Call for more detailed information The price is indicat…
$20,011
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
A cottage with a garden 19 km from MKAD ❤️Cozy brick cottage on a plot of 9.01 acres with a …
$13,127
Leave a request
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 438 m²
For sale exclusive collectible cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with its own …
$597,287
Leave a request
Cottage in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 282 m²
Spacious cottage 282 m2 in ag. Mihanovichi Capital brick cottage for a large family only 12 …
$300,331
Leave a request
House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 260 m²
For sale a very beautiful and spacious house in a quiet and cozy place, with all amenities. …
$149,518
Leave a request
House in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House for sale, insulated you can live in winter, lined with house, inside an imitation of a…
$26,000
Leave a request
House in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Careful log cabin with attic ❤️Cozy cottage with stove heating, fruit garden and cellar in 2…
$11,979
Leave a request
House in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
For sale a cozy, fully equipped dacha in ST "Lada-A". A great place for country rest and lif…
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Ciurli, Belarus
House
Ciurli, Belarus
Area 84 m²
House in the suburbs Molodechno with all communications. Address: Molodechnensky R-D. Turley…
$73,609
Leave a request
House in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 113 m²
For sale a cozy house near Fanipol.Ideal place for year-round stay of the whole family and m…
$53,992
Leave a request
House in Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Road builder" with a plot of 6.33 acres. The house was built in 1985…
$6,800
Leave a request
2 room house in Aziory, Belarus
2 room house
Aziory, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale half house - 2-room isolated apartment on the street. New, 9 in the middle of ag. La…
$19,335
Leave a request
House in Liebiadzieva, Belarus
House
Liebiadzieva, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Cozy house in ag. Lebedevo, Molodechny district with a plot of 20 acres ❤️ Wooden house with…
$8,774
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in Molodechnensky direction in the station "Medtechnician". Cozy log…
$13,521
Leave a request
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale a beautiful country house on the banks of the river "Vyacha" in the prestigious cot…
$159,277
Leave a request
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Year-round residence under Minsk is for sale! Only 35 km from MKAD!The perfect balance betwe…
$43,869
Leave a request
House in Cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Lot 9811. A dacha in Kosich.Call for more detailed informationOur customers do not pay for a…
$29,003
Leave a request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 14 m²
A well-kept cottage is for sale.Address: ST Forestry 2, Gozhsky S/S.Features:• Plot: 6 acres…
$15,017
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Lot 9781. House for sale in Zhabinka.Call for more detailed informationOur customers do not …
$52,305
Leave a request
Cottage in Dukora, Belarus
Cottage
Dukora, Belarus
Area 76 m²
A house built for itself. Extreme section 21.5 acres in ag. Dukora near the river Svisloch ❤…
$113,619
Leave a request
House in Tycynki, Belarus
House
Tycynki, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Your dream of country life begins here! We offer to buy a very attractive house, with a land…
$44,105
Leave a request
Cottage in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale a cozy country house in the cottage building of Bagritsovschyna, Central Street, pi…
$69,683
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
HOUSE + SUBUM BANYU! Location: Zhdanovichi village council, CT "Pine Garden" 12 km from Min…
$24,296
Leave a request
House in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
On sale with a good location, in a picturesque place, on sale dacha.Great driveways. 2 km fr…
$21,975
Leave a request
House in Bor, Belarus
House
Bor, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Your dream of country life begins here! We offer to buy a very attractive house, with a plot…
$19,741
Leave a request
House in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A fully finished two-storey cottage is for sale (Minsk district, Ekran St.). The area of th…
$53,000
Leave a request
House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Cozy brick house on a plot of 10 acres ❤️For sale a cozy brick house on a plot of 10 acres w…
$84,363
Leave a request
House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Dacha in Lukomorye - a place where you want to return ❤️There are places where the morning b…
$23,622
Leave a request

Property types in Belarus

apartments
houses

Properties features in Belarus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go