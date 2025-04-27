Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
87
houses
125
211 properties total found
Townhouse in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Premium Tanhouse adjacent to the forest is for sale in the prestigious closed Residential Co…
$420,000
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/2
Premium Tanhouse adjacent to the forest is for sale in the prestigious closed Residential Co…
$420,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Ideal place for rest just 8 km from Moscow ❤️ For sale cottage 8 km from Moscow - convenienc…
$34,900
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/6
A four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Moun…
$113,020
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/5
A four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Moun…
$122,679
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
Three-room apartment from the developer in the residential complex Green Harbor in the house…
$96,755
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$111,697
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Exclusive Futuristic new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pine forest o…
$650,000
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$105,717
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
For sale is a prestigious premium-class cottage with a land plot of 11 acres in Kolodishchi,…
$220,000
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/5
A four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Moun…
$116,144
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
A three-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the Mou…
$99,946
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 311 m²
We offer to purchase a spacious cottage with an excellent location!Home 90% ready in ag. Col…
$179,500
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
House for sale in a closed cottage village Yasnaya Polyana!15 km from Minsk, Moscow directio…
$1,18M
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
The cottage is well located in the Kolodishchi district, surrounded by forests. On a quiet s…
$143,400
Apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Sold POLDOM (apartment) in a blocked residential building. p. Kolodyshchi, Chkalov str. The …
$67,700
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale a land plot of 7.3 acres in the modern prestigious "Cottage village of Kolodishchi"…
$37,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 211 m²
For sale a new cottage in 2021 in the style of Chalet in Ag Kolodishchi in one of the most p…
$350,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
House for sale near the forest in the village of Lipova KolodaThe house is located in a secl…
$160,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
We sell in the Veteran Garden Association. The area of the plot is 5.85 acres. The places ar…
$15,900
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with a roof terrace in Green HarbourFor sale two-bedroom apartment in the resident…
$83,008
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale premium new cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage vil…
$339,000
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with land ❤️ One-bedroom apartment with a land plot is an ideal choice for a comfo…
$38,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Contract number with the agency 30/2-25 of 2025-02-25
$150,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 315 m²
For sale a cottage in the style of a chalet 314.8 square meters. m with a basement of 100 sq…
$249,990
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 279 m²
Exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage for sale in the prestigious cottage v…
$450,000
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
Warm, cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale in the environmentally friendly and closest suburb…
$78,900
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
Scandinavian comfort in the heart of Green Harbour ❤️ Spacious four-room apartment with a te…
$165,000
4 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/6
Four-room apartment from the developer in the Green Harbor residential complex in the "Mount…
$147,520
2 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/6
Cozy two-bedroom apartment with attic in Green HarbourFor sale two-bedroom apartment with at…
$69,639
