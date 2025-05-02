Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
10
houses
23
33 properties total found
Cottage in Yelnitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Yelnitsa, Belarus
Area 208 m²
For sale a spacious one-storey cottage, with a thoughtful layout. Located in the Minsk distr…
$149,000
House in Novy Dvor, Belarus
House
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Area 151 m²
For sale is a ready-made block house, lined with brick in ag. New yard 3 km from MKAD, Pukho…
$128,999
House in Yelnitsa, Belarus
House
Yelnitsa, Belarus
Area 62 m²
SNB Square (including the attic and garage) 159.4 sq.m. Heating - boiler (solid fuel), roof …
$89,600
2 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale a room in a 2-room apartment in Gatovo on the street. Metallurgical 20/3 A good bl…
$19,900
House in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Garden partnership is located on the banks of the river Svisloch 11 km from Minsk, borders w…
$39,900
2 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
Contract number with the agency 62/2 of 2025-04-02
$50,500
House in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
House
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 231 m²
Sale of a two-level house in Big Stiklevo. Details on the phone. On sale we offer a beautifu…
$235,000
House in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
House
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Renovated house for sale!Total area: 190 m2The house consists of two parts: one of the log, …
$115,000
4 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/9
For sale is a magnificent 4-room apartment 100% ready with excellent repair in Gatovo, Metal…
$73,500
Cottage in Hatava, Belarus
Cottage
Hatava, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale a modern 2-storey cottage with a guest house - a bathhouse, a garage and a househol…
$209,000
Apartment in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Apartment
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale half the house (the second part of the house on the neighboring plot) for demolitio…
$30,500
House in Hatava, Belarus
House
Hatava, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale in a picturesque ag. Gatovo. Minsk region, Minsk region. 7 km from Moscow. O…
$39,900
House in Hatava, Belarus
House
Hatava, Belarus
Area 222 m²
House for sale in ag. Gatovo. Details on the phone. Contract number with the agency 435/5 fr…
$106,999
House in Hatava, Belarus
House
Hatava, Belarus
Area 220 m²
We'll sell the house in ag. Gatovo. The house was built in 2016. Completely completed and re…
$165,000
2 room apartment in Novy Dvor, Belarus
2 room apartment
Novy Dvor, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment just 4 km from Moscow Ring Road in the agro-town of New Dvo…
$78,500
3 room apartment in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
3 room apartment
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale 1/6 share (apartment of 105 square meters) in a blocked house.The apartment is loca…
$105,000
House in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
House
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 152 m²
For sale unfinished capital building in the picturesque village of Bolshaya Stiklevo! 1.1 km…
$155,000
2 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in ag. Gatovo. The rooms are separate, located on different sid…
$51,900
House in Yelnitsa, Belarus
House
Yelnitsa, Belarus
Area 46 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ For sale is a house located on the territory of the sports comp…
$159,000
House in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
House
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 24 m²
House for sale in the village of Bolshaya Trostenets, Mogilev direction, only 3 km from Mosc…
$34,500
House in Yelnitsa, Belarus
House
Yelnitsa, Belarus
Area 99 m²
I will sell a two-level cottage in a picturesque place, 7 km from Minsk. They built and did …
$43,900
2 room house in Hatava, Belarus
2 room house
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in a picturesque ag. Gatovo. Minskobl., Minsk-n. 7 Spocad. --------------…
$39,900
1 room apartment in Hatava, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 1 room apartment in Pukhovichi direction, 7 km. from Minsk, in ag. Gatovo, 26 Metal…
$47,500
House in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
House
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Spacious two-storey house for sale 3 km from Minsk in Bolshaya Trostenets with a plot of 7 a…
$165,000
House in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
For sale a large House in the village of Osievka - Minsk district, Novodvorsky S/S, Minsk re…
$79,900
House in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Cozy cottage 15 minutes from the city - enjoy nature! ❤️ For sale a cozy wooden cottage, whi…
$29,900
House in Hatava, Belarus
House
Hatava, Belarus
Area 86 m²
We offer you a new house with renovation, located in the picturesque agro-town of Gatovo, ju…
$160,000
House in Hatava, Belarus
House
Hatava, Belarus
Area 165 m²
House in Ag Gatovo (Jubileinaya Street) Details by phone. Contract number with the agency 43…
$209,000
Cottage in Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Cottage
Valiki Trascanec, Belarus
Area 243 m²
Exclusive! Your family paradise is 10 minutes from Minsk! Sale of a luxurious two-storey ma…
$205,000
House in Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Good three-storey House of timber in SK Staiki, Minsk district, Novodvorsky S/S, ST Olympiat…
$47,000
