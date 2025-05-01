Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

apartments
5
houses
58
63 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Raubichy with four bedrooms, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms, fireplace,…
$499,000
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 766 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in Raubichi.25 acres of land. The form of ownership is private.Tota…
$266,900
3 room apartment in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
3 room apartment
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale the floor of the house in Ostroshitsky Township 15 km from MKAD!The house is locate…
Price on request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 108 m²
We offer you a spacious house in a picturesque place near Minsk! Garden partnership "Uzborye…
$145,000
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Wonderful furnished cottage near Minsk. The wooden house is sheathed with siding and insulat…
$26,000
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 310 m²
We offer to your attention a house with a large plot (19.3 acres) in private property, in th…
$79,900
Cottage 7 rooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 7 rooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 632 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a spacious comfortable cottage in a picturesque place of the village of Gubichi…
$780,000
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 208 m²
For sale a house near Raubichi, garden partnership "Uzborye-stroy".Logoyskoe e.g., 10.5 km. …
$309,500
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Nice, cozy cottage 10 minutes from Minsk!All communications are central, gas, year-round wat…
$25,100
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 512 m²
- Energy efficient house built in 2023; built on an individual architectural design project;…
$475,000
Cottage in Akolica, Belarus
Cottage
Akolica, Belarus
Area 1 720 m²
For sale a new elite unique country mansion of premium class in the prestigious cottage vill…
$1,50M
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 529 m²
Elite cottage for sale on a spacious plot in a quiet picturesque place with access to the fo…
Price on request
2 room house in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
2 room house
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
This fabulous place, surrounded by a forest, will not leave you indifferent))) You will want…
$48,500
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 66 m²
The garden house is located on a plot of 3 hectare (in private ownership) in the village of …
$20,000
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 33 m²
Garden plot with a new box of the house - build and live at once! ❤️An ideal start for those…
$79,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Modern Barnhouse! For sale a modern house in a modern cottage building - Galitsa D.(Minsk d…
$270,000
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 273 m²
A modern house for year-round living   in the garden partnership of Uzborye-Stroy, next to t…
$420,000
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 106 m²
A cottage with furniture and a garage near a forest 14 km from Moscow, in private ownership.…
$45,000
House in Maraliva, Belarus
House
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 330 m²
Good location, nearby forestRepairs, appliances, fireplaceSee even more in our Telegram chan…
$349,999
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 54 m²
CT "Atom" is a cozy, closed from prying eyes partnership, located in a picturesque place, su…
$38,900
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 462 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage adjacent to the forest with a premium-class swimming…
Price on request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 370 m²
Prestigious, modern cottage on a plot of 12 acres, Raubici. Logoi direction.Just 15 minutes …
$615,000
House in Akolica, Belarus
House
Akolica, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale a beautiful cottage in the village of Okolitsa - come and live!Excellent access roa…
$132,000
House in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale a cozy house next to the lake in the picturesque Ostroshitsky Town on a plot of 15 …
$39,000
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Comfortable and modern country house for the family, fully insulated and prepared for living…
$75,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 401 m²
House for sale in Raubichy for those who appreciate the space - 400 m2 on 20 acres. Floors a…
$550,000
6 room house in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
6 room house
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 449 m²
Floor 1/3
A house is sold in the best village near Minsk. Within walking distance, the Dubrov restaura…
$500,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 611 m²
Elite and quote for sale; French Castle " on the banks of the Dubrovnik reservoir with 100% …
$2,00M
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 523 m²
Two houses are for sale - a 2-storey cottage and a guest house.An individual project with st…
$410,000
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Link to the TikTok review House for sale in the horticultural partnership Syabra-2002 (Logoi…
$115,000
Properties features in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
