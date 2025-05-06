Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vitsebsk, Belarus

apartments
9
houses
4
13 properties total found
1 room apartment in Vitsebsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/5
One-bedroom apartment for sale in the city center on Moscow Avenue. Located on the 4th floor…
$28,900
Cottage in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 632 m²
For sale cottage in Bilev on the street. Republican. Total area of 632 sq.m. The plot is 15 …
$89,000
3 room apartment in Vitsebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale three-bedroom apartment with approved redevelopment in the city center on Moscow Av…
$58,000
House in Vitsebsk, Belarus
House
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 172 m²
An unfinished mothballed capital structure is sold in a rapidly developing area at the addre…
$49,900
3 room apartment in Vitsebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale a three-bedroom apartment of new layout on Victory Avenue. Located on the 1st floor…
$69,900
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsebsk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
One-bedroom apartment for sale in a cozy area of Vitebsk at the address: Pravda Street, 61, …
$24,500
2 room apartment in Vitsebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale a two-bedroom apartment of a new layout with good repairs on the Victory Avenue. 1 …
$52,000
Cottage in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 345 m²
For sale cottage for clean finishing with gas, water, sewerage in Boroniki on Novosennenskay…
$80,000
House in Vitsebsk, Belarus
House
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a residential house with all amenities in the DSK area. The house is wooden + gas s…
$51,000
3 room apartment in Vitsebsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a three-room apartment on the 4th floor of a 4-storey brick house built in 1950 …
$57,500
4 room apartment in Vitsebsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale a four-room apartment on Builders Avenue. Located on the 9th floor of a 9-storey br…
$72,000
2 room apartment in Vitsebsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale a two-bedroom apartment in the center on Moskovsky Avenue. Located on the 4th floor…
$36,000
