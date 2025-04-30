Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Maladzyechna
58
Barysaw
161
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
209
Baraulanski selski Savet
157
Show more
3 335 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Raubichy with four bedrooms, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms, fireplace,…
$499,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krupica, Belarus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krupica, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located on a hill, which is marked on maps as a biosphere reserve. Here the hea…
$325,083
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Contract number with agency 401/1 from 2025-04-26
$8,500
Leave a request
House in Lubisyna, Belarus
House
Lubisyna, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Residential house in ag.Lubishino (Cherven district). The house is logged, siding. The roof …
$39,900
Leave a request
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 263 m²
House for sale 20 minutes from Moscowe. Masters On the site there is a separate building: a …
$220,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. A grain 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Slutsk direction. Abo…
$320,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadWooden house of 1…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Garodzki, Belarus
House
Garodzki, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Great house for sale near the lake in ag. Towns of Volozhinsky district. Just an hour to Mi…
$23,000
Leave a request
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A small cozy brick house born in 1997 on the banks of the Svisloch River, 18 km. from Minsk …
$42,500
Leave a request
House in Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Cozy log one-level house with a plot of 25 acres! ❤️This warm home is exactly what you need!…
$10,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy 3-room apartment - the perfect choice for a family! ❤️ A wonderful three-bedroom apartm…
$37,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
Water is seasonal, electricity 220, roads are cleaned, auto -shop drives, a great stone with…
$9,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Starobin, Belarus
2 room apartment
Starobin, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
Cozy two-bedroom apartment for sale - your perfect home! ❤️ We present to your attention a b…
$26,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale an excellent 2-room apartment with Euro-renovation in the city-satellite Smolevichi…
$67,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 7/10
4 bedroom apartment, ag. Forest, str. Trinity 43 4 room apartment , 7/8-10 et., panel , 2013…
$113,500
Leave a request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 766 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in Raubichi.25 acres of land. The form of ownership is private.Tota…
$266,900
Leave a request
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Located in the actively developing satellite city of Minsk - the city of Fanopol (only 12 km…
$70,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive two-bedroom apartment with its own fireplace! ❤️ We present to your attention a sp…
$46,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
❤️For sale cottage in Kazelshchyna, with a total area of 139 square meters, on a plot of 15 …
$250,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zaslawye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/9
On sale 2-room apartment in Zaslavl.Come and live!The apartment is located on the first high…
$76,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque village of Shpakovshchina, surrounded by nature and only 35 kilometers fr…
$50,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Two-storey cottage with bath and garage! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the city of Vileika, just 5 km f…
$92,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Room in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, exclusive new unique estate cottage in a premium pine forest, 100% ready with furn…
$220,000
Leave a request
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
For sale is a plot of 15 acres with unfinished mothballed capital building in the village of…
$46,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/9
For sale bright, cozy 3-room apartment with large isolated living rooms on 3/9 brick house i…
$55,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. Hategino! Yeah. Khatezhino is 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the…
$196,000
Leave a request
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
Area 111 m²
The contract number with agency 1135 dated 2025-02-24
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Pryluki, Belarus
House
Pryluki, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy house for sale in a picturesque historical place near Minsk! Description: We offer you …
$160,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/2
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor next to Victory Park! ❤️ The apartment for sa…
$34,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 119 m²
For sale a large house for a friendly family in Zhodino! There will indeed be space for both…
$89,900
Leave a request

Property types in Minsk Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go