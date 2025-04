If we are talking about new buildings in the Belarusian capital, there is a fairly substantial difference between the cost of 1 sq.m. in standard houses and premium-class housing. In the first case, it does not exceed $ 1000-1100, while in the second case, it may reach $ 3600. At the same time, the average cost per square meter in the primary market is about $ 1380, and in the secondary - 1300.