  2. Belarus
  3. Radaskovicki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
3
houses
42
45 properties total found
Cottage in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 473 m²
Your Oasis of Success and Rest ❤️ We present to your attention an exceptional property - a r…
$99,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 40 km from Minsk in the village "Syabry-83", Molodechno d…
$10,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale village wooden house (NZSK) in private ownership.PNV land - 13.6 hundred.The total …
$7,500
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
House: Unique house, 45 km from the city of Minsk located in the village of Romany, Radoshko…
$84,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
It is for sale in the ST Autopilot.38 km from Moscow.The area of the house is 156 m2.On the …
$39,000
House in Vazynka, Belarus
House
Vazynka, Belarus
Area 70 m²
House for sale in a picturesque, environmentally friendly place in the village of Vyazynka. …
$32,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy house in a picturesque place ❤️ A well-maintained country house with an exclusive plot!…
$29,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House with a landscaped plot of 25 acres ❤️A house in a quiet village 45 km from Minsk is wa…
$19,000
House in Granicy, Belarus
House
Granicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy brick house in ag. Borders (43 km from Moscow, Molodechnen direction)About t…
$27,500
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
A beautiful new house for sale in one of the most picturesque and historically significant c…
$54,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale is an excellent cottage 33 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Molodechny direction…
$10,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Dacha ST Green Dubravushka in the style of the house A-frame, 40 km from Moscow, Molodechno …
$4,990
2 room apartment in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
If you prefer to live outside the city, but appreciate the coziness and comfort of a city ap…
$32,700
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
The cottage between Minsk and Molodechno is a convenient location and comfort for your holid…
$27,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Brick double-level dacha with bath ❤️The perfect place to reboot, take a full breath and spe…
$14,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Brick cottage within walking distance from the railway station ❤️The cottage, where every mo…
$28,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 159 m²
The gift of your dreams ❤️ Beautiful country house for comfortable living in the garden part…
$49,740
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A wooden house on a plot of 4.7 acres in the IC "El", 27 km from the Moscow Ring Road, from …
$14,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Cozy cottage for sale 35 km from MKAD in the direction of Molodechno!Address: Minsk region, …
$12,200
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale dacha in the station "Dubrava" Molodechny district of Minsk region, 34 km from the …
$22,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 40 km from Minsk in the garden partnership "Syabry-83", M…
$8,900
1 room apartment in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious apartment with a huge kitchen-studio. e. vasgela For sale 1-bedroom apartment with …
$36,000
House in Vazynka, Belarus
House
Vazynka, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Residential house with garage and bath in a picturesque place on Sunny street in Viazynka. …
$49,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a good house in ST "Globus-9" 42 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Molodechny dir…
$9,950
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Good house! Dissolved and embraced by an imitation of the beam! Inside the carriage! All com…
$38,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Looking for privacy and relaxation? Meet your perfect dacha! For sale a good cottage in the…
$20,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Sold neat garden house ST "Gypsovik" The wooden house is lined with brick. Furnace heating. …
$8,500
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
For sale dacha in S / t "Yabry-83", No 203, 40 km from Minsk. A clean house is waiting for a…
$9,300
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
For sale dacha in ST Hills-95, only 9 km from g.p. RadoshkovicThe garden partnership is loca…
$14,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Country life in a brick house: coziness, space and reliability! ❤️ For sale a full-fledged b…
$24,500
Properties features in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
