Residential properties for sale in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
34
39 properties total found
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale log two-level house in ST "Border" for year-round living.The house is located 18 km…
$145,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 134 m²
An exchange for an apartment is possible. It is possible to divide the house and the plot in…
$100,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
A cozy cottage from the log house in the CT EastokTotal area of construction 65.6 sq.mTwo li…
$25,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
A house full of comforts, Mata Garden Association. House - 44m, 10 acres of land in private …
$60,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Urgent!!In one of the most beautiful places in Belarus, in the agro-town of Petrovichy, a ho…
$25,000
Townhouse in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 518 m²
Spacious and bright townhouse with magnificent views. It is sold as a whole (1034.7 sq. m.),…
$170,000
House in Zarecca, Belarus
House
Zarecca, Belarus
Area 77 m²
A great place to live and invest. Near seven hundred meters Petrovich Reservoir with a cozy …
$28,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Spacious two-storey house for sale 24 km from Minsk in d.d. Illuminated with a plot of 11 ac…
$146,500
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Located 15 minutes walking distance from the Sokol microdistrict, which has good transport l…
$31,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
Brick cottage near Minsk! ❤️ Spacious brick country house in ST "Avtotransportnik-2002", loc…
$13,900
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
We offer you the perfect solution - a capital brick house on six acres of fertile land. The…
$23,000
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Link to the TikTok review Spacious two-storey house in 2008 with a total area of 187.4 m2. L…
$98,500
Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 113 m²
A fabulous cottage 7 minutes from Petrovich Reservoir and the Volma River! ❤️Cozy two-level …
$118,900
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
The price is reduced until the end of the month!!Don’t miss the chance to buy a dream homeCo…
$27,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 167 m²
For sale a cozy house in a beautiful place in Dehan. About your future home: - The plot is 2…
$99,900
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in ST "Alesya", Mogilev direction, 21 km from MKAD.The total area of t…
$55,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 198 m²
Block house, lined with brick with a large plot in the village of Slobodka (Mogilev directio…
$70,000
Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 320 m²
Modern, stylish house in the nearest suburb of Minsk within walking distance from the Petrov…
$165,000
Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 142 m²
For sale cottage 2023 built in the village of Slobodka 32 km from MKAD (Pukhovichi direction…
$77,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
A dacha is for sale in C.T. Taxi Driver.Direction Mogilev -17 km from MKAD.Brick three-level…
$75,000
2 bedroom apartment in Zarecca, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Zarecca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
$33,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
For sale Dacha - a two-storey house shield and lined with brick, with a large terrace of 17 …
$16,500
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 64 m²
I will sell a house of logs with a diameter of more than 40 cm, built on a monolithic founda…
$34,950
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Dacha 20 km from MKAD ❤️ Cozy cottage in the garden partnership "Automobileist-82". Address:…
$19,500
House in Drackava, Belarus
House
Drackava, Belarus
Area 121 m²
We will sell a strong house 33 km from Moscow Ring Road, Drachkovo with convenient transport…
$44,900
House in Volma, Belarus
House
Volma, Belarus
Area 266 m²
House of gas silicate blocks + insulation with decorative plaster, roof w / b with three-lay…
$157,500
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
Water is seasonal, electricity 220, roads are cleaned, auto -shop drives, a great stone with…
$9,500
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 19 m²
Dacha, with a plot of 4.1 hundred. and a country house in the ST "Automobileist-82" Drachkov…
$11,000
2 room apartment in Zarecca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zarecca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment in a brick house with an improved layout in the Smolevichsky district. The…
$31,500
Room in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a prestigious building with an area of 486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel and…
$399,000
