Residential properties for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

apartments
17
houses
20
37 properties total found
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
Sale or exchange of 2-room apartment in Zhodino for 1st apartment in Minsk ❤️ Two-bedroom ap…
$49,800
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 66 m²
An unfinished capital building is for sale in the city of Zhodino! 51 km from Moscow directi…
$49,000
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 210 m²
For sale   gorgeous   cottage and nbsp; 100% readiness from   red ceramic brick and nbsp; in…
$118,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 295 m²
I bring to your attention a luxurious house in Zhodino from the Moscow Ring Road 46 km.A qui…
$783,550
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Residential house with bath, garage and plot of 10 acres ❤️A spacious house in a quiet pictu…
$84,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale a nice large house of 150 sq.m. for two families. First floor with an area of 66.3 …
$105,000
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/9
Spacious, bright and ready to live apartment for comfortable family living in one of the bes…
$89,900
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Large and cozy house with communications and equipment ❤️ Discover the world of comfort and …
$143,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
2-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Bright and warm two-bedroom apartment in Zhodino! Address: Z…
$35,990
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 158 m²
Cozy, spacious house with all communications in Zhodino ❤️ Spacious house with all amenities…
$110,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to buy the House!, Zhodino, Tikhaya St., Minsk region.Favorable location - 50 km fr…
$206,410
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
Perfect apartment for family life! ❤️ For sale is a spacious two-bedroom apartment with a to…
$46,800
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
A clean and tidy apartment is waiting for its new residents! The windows face on both sides,…
$44,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 163 m²
A spacious house in Zhodino is waiting for its owners!We offer to your attention a two-store…
$180,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Uncompleted canned capital structure is sold. On sale cottage in a picturesque quiet place m…
$100,000
1 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
1-bedroom apartment in the heart of the city ❤️ Warm one-bedroom apartment in a brick house …
$27,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious apartment for sale with excellent layout in a brick house Ideal option for those wh…
$53,900
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-room apartment in the city of Zhodino. The apartment is spacious, bright. The tot…
$38,900
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
We present to your attention an apartment at Timiryazev 15, located on the 4th floor of a 5-…
$43,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Uncompleted construction for sale in the cottage village of Zhodino ❤️ Do you dream of livin…
$53,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 65 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️A house for sale in the equipped area of Jodino! Address: Zhodin…
$30,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale a house with a comfortable layout in the city of Zhodino. Located in an inhabited c…
$86,800
1 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
1-bedroom apartment in the heart of the city ❤️ Warm one-bedroom apartment in a brick house …
$34,350
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/9
- Convenient location of the house - spacious parking - a quiet, isolated courtyard with mod…
$55,300
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale a house in a quiet warm place. Jodino, right on the bank of the r. Plisa in the wat…
$92,500
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 343 m²
Jodino. Bald mountain. A unique house that consists of two autonomous parts, which allows yo…
$350,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 128 m²
A lot of demolition on the street. The railway ❤️ Spacious plot of 15 acres with a house for…
$24,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale!Address: Zhodino, Timiryazev str., 16.The total area is 7…
$54,900
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/12
For sale 3-room apartment in the center of Zhodino. - The total area of the apartment is 63.…
$58,000
3 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious and bright apartment in the center of Jodino ❤️Spacious 3-room apartment with isola…
$57,990
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
