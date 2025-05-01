Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
3
houses
53
56 properties total found
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Country comfort just 25 km from MKAD ❤️ Cozy cottage with a well-groomed plot and bath in th…
$27,900
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
Unique offer! The house is 3 floors with its own highlights. A great option of a plot and …
$73,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
We invite you to buy a 2-storey cottage with a total area of 64.3 m2 (residential - 48.5 m2)…
$17,900
Cottage in Navasyno, Belarus
Cottage
Navasyno, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale a good modern house half an hour drive from Minsk! The total area is 128.3 m2.The h…
$59,400
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale 2-storey Dacha with Banka, 27 km from Minsk. ST "ANUSINO-2008", Minsk district, Mol…
$84,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
House for sale on a plot of 17.62 acres of timber with additional wall insulation in the der…
$120,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Contract number with the agency 11/2 of 2025-04-22
$26,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Cozy cottage with bath in a picturesque place for sale - only 30 km from Moscow Ring Road 10…
$35,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 222 m²
$79,500
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 131 m²
For sale dacha, Molodechenskoye direction, 22 km from MKAD, p. From D.Fox 2.5-3 km.Plot 6.26…
$16,350
Cottage in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
A house with a large plot in the village of Svetly Way (Molodechny direction, 25 km from Mos…
$111,900
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale a wonderful cottage on a flat plot (11.18 acres) with a spacious 2-storey house (68…
$12,990
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
On sale is a very warm house for year-round living with a bathhouse, a capital garage, a gaz…
$110,000
Cottage in Navasyno, Belarus
Cottage
Navasyno, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Unique solid spacious cottage, two full-fledged residential floors.The area of the NSS is 24…
$160,900
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Strong country house of timber, lined with brick, ceiling height 1 floor - 3 meters, basemen…
$49,900
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale in the gardening partnership "Rosinka". Located 28 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Mo…
$17,500
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
We offer the purchase of a dacha in a / t "Montage-82", located across the road from Ag. Pet…
$19,500
Apartment in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
13 km from Minsk, near Zaslavl, within walking distance of the Dichka reservoir, forest, 1\2…
$24,500
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Location: The cottage is located in the picturesque village of Krivoye Selo, in the Minsk re…
$47,500
House in Patryski, Belarus
House
Patryski, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale in ag. Petrishki 27 km from MKAD Molodechnen direction. The paved road approa…
$75,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
I will sell a cottage in ST Express 91 m2 with a well and a septic tank 30 km from the Molod…
$25,000
House in Patryski, Belarus
House
Patryski, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale three-storey cozy, warm house 20 km from Minsk. All communications are introduced i…
$130,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Cozy cottage 7 km from Zaslavl ❤️If not just a house is important for you, but a special pla…
$29,900
Cottage in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 288 m²
The house was built qualitatively, not for subsequent sale, but for a comfortable family lif…
$270,000
House in Navasyno, Belarus
House
Navasyno, Belarus
Area 105 m²
For sale a country house near Minsk! Minsky district, Petrishkovsky with / s, Novashino, Nov…
$164,500
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a garden house with a plot in the garden partnership SOYUZ, 19 km from MKAD and 2 k…
$15,000
5 bedroom house in Patryski, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Patryski, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Looking for solitude and rest? Meet your perfect cottage! ______________________ Sold b…
$20,000
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Cozy country house for life and rest ❤️Cozy country house with the potential for year-round …
$16,600
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
For sale a modern 2-level house in ST "Express", near the agro-town of Petrishka, just 32 km…
$54,999
House in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
For sale cottage ST Kolos, near Radashkovichi, Zaslavl. From the metro Stone hill 20-25 minu…
$13,000
