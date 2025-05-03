Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zabalocki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus

houses
48
49 properties total found
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Contract number with agency 406 from 2025-05-02
$48,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Contract number with agency 407 from 2025-05-02
$12,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
House for sale in ST "Vector - 2012"! Minsk region, Smolevichy district, Moscow direction, 2…
$67,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
ST "Bytovik-1" Minsk region, Smolevichsky district, Zabolotsky s/s, 18 km from the Moscow Ri…
$97,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
The cottage is in an accessible place. There are fruit trees on the site, bath the contract…
$12,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
A special offer for those who appreciate clean air, silence and living in harmony with natur…
$67,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Moscow direction. Stopping point of the train "Zagorye" (20 minutes walk), taxi 300 meters. …
$8,500
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Excellent cottage (all you need for rest), Moscow direction, Zagorye station,c / t Blue Rain…
$26,500
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Cozy country house with a plot of 10 acres near Minsk ❤️ Beautiful two-storey house with a t…
$89,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Stanok Vadzica, Belarus
House
Stanok Vadzica, Belarus
Area 267 m²
The ultra-modern cottage is built on an individual project using high-quality, environmental…
$268,800
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale cottage with a plot in ST "Wave-1" - Smolevichy district, just 15 km from Minsk (15…
$11,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Zabaloccie, Belarus
Cottage
Zabaloccie, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Very near the Smolevichi in the agro-town of Zabolotye (25 km from the Moscow Ring Road), a …
$127,800
Leave a request
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Your dream cottage in Chernikov region! ❤️ Modern cottage with all amenities in a well-equip…
$132,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
On sale is a spacious and bright house located in ST « Energy-1989 » 15 km from Minsk in the…
$42,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
In a picturesque place, not far from the Yukhnovsky reserve, the cottage of ST "Harvest 2002…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Country house 17 km from Minsk ❤️ Completely finished house for year-round living, cottage d…
$149,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
We sell the house almost completely ready to move in. 1 floor residential, 2nd in the finish…
$95,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique plot with a house in the picturesque village of Starina, Smolevichi district & ndas…
$24,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Your cottage is waiting for you in Ramonak ST - only 24 km from Moscow on the Moscow directi…
$11,500
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
• House area: 114.9/104.6/10.3. • The house consists of 4 living rooms and a kitchen with a …
$13,500
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
• House area: 114.9/104.6/10.3. • The house consists of 4 living rooms and a kitchen with a …
$13,500
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
We present to your attention a country house in CT "Meridian 2002". The house is located on…
$17,500
Leave a request
2 room house in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
Neat, cozy, small A house ready for a comfortable residence. There is an opportunity to make…
$16,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
House for sale without finishing (conservated in January 2023) in the village of Goncharovka…
$62,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadWooden house of 1…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Gasified house for sale near Minsk (ST Energetik 1989)Wooden log house . . . total area 130.…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Link to Tik Tok review Country house in the garden partnership "Chaika -89" Smolevichy distr…
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Cozy country house in the garden partnership "Crystal Smolevichsky" Smolevichy district, Mos…
$24,900
Leave a request
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 147 m²
Warm bright house for sale (68.4m2) 15 minutes from Minsk!All communications, spare heating!…
$69,500
Leave a request
House in Mikalaevicy, Belarus
House
Mikalaevicy, Belarus
Area 47 m²
In a picturesque place in Mikolaevichi one-storey house is sold. 2 km from Smolevichi from M…
$36,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go