Residential properties for sale in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
3
houses
82
85 properties total found
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
A house for sale in the village of Laporovici. All communications are in the house. Water - …
$382,000
House in Semkava, Belarus
House
Semkava, Belarus
Area 492 m²
A modern house for sale in Semkovo. The architectural solution and layout are thought out to…
$550,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
10 minutes drive from MKAD. Minsk Sea, forest, unique nature, fish places and sea walks are …
$104,900
Apartment in Cnianka, Belarus
Apartment
Cnianka, Belarus
Area 202 m²
For sale half of the house 0.5 km from Minsk near the Moscow Ring Road, the village of Tsnya…
$85,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
Offered for sale cottage in the village of Laporovichi - an elite village of Minsk district,…
$269,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
For sale cottage in a picturesque place - ST Balashy, located in a dense forest just 15 minu…
$22,500
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale in CT Chamomile Solomorechenskaya. 20 km from MKAD in Molodechensk direction. The h…
$24,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale a cozy country house in the prestigious cottage village "Textiler-1", Myadel direct…
$45,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
For sale luxury two-storey house, with a terrace, extension, canopy and two sheds, total S =…
$130,000
Apartment in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Office + warehouse + car service. All sold together. 220, 380 W, cold and hot water, bathroo…
$189,999
Cottage in Semkava, Belarus
Cottage
Semkava, Belarus
Area 492 m²
A modern house for sale in Semkovo. The architectural solution and layout are thought out to…
$550,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 191 m²
Pilnitsa, near Lake Vyache, 2 adjacent houses are connected by a winter garden, a plot of a …
$450,000
4 room house in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
Продается  дом, готовый к проживанию, в садоводческом товариществе Романовка (Мядельское нап…
$87,500
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 443 m²
Excellent location. Almost in the city, but in a cozy, beautiful village. Perfect location. …
$99,999
Townhouse in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale is an exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pond and …
$265,000
4 room house in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
A residential house is for sale 10 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the Myadel highway. Bu…
$75,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Semushki", 10 km. from Minsk, Myadel direction. Description: Two-sto…
$22,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Excellent cottage with all amenities with a large plot in one of the beautiful places of the…
$31,900
4 bedroom house in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
A country house is for sale, which can awaken in you a sense of harmony between modern comfo…
$89,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Unique offer: a beautiful, reliable house with a well-groomed plot in a chic place, next to …
$80,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale cottage in the village "Balashi" Minsk district, 14 km from Minsk. House area of 1…
$62,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
A country house is for sale, which can awaken in you a sense of harmony between modern comfo…
$89,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Molodechen direction. - The cottage is located on a plot of 16.4 acres, just 4 km. from the …
$120,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 325 m²
A house with a plot in the prestigious garden partnership "Lake Coast" next to the forest an…
$159,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
A country house is for sale in the picturesque horticultural partnership "Yagodka", located …
$48,500
Cottage in Semkava, Belarus
Cottage
Semkava, Belarus
Area 309 m²
For sale a modern cottage in three levels - 308.5 m2, 2021 p., Ag. Semkovo, Lugova StreetGro…
$265,000
Cottage in Cnianka, Belarus
Cottage
Cnianka, Belarus
Area 449 m²
D. Znyanka. Dzerzhinsky Street. 1km. From the Moscow Ring Road, which allows you to feel lik…
$299,000
House in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 202 m²
Your cozy house by the Minsk Sea! ❤️ Excellent house with breathtaking views of the Minsk Se…
$380,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 223 m²
An unfinished preserved building is sold in a picturesque place, D. Kasyn. The total area of…
$100,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Shale" on the shore of "Vyach Rese…
$300,000
