Residential properties for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Vitsebsk
13
Orsha
175
Babinicki selski Savet
13
Baran
9
334 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus
TOP TOP
3 bedroom house
Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy two-storey house, located just 11 km from Vitebsk, next to the tourist base of Verasy, …
$61,128
6 bedroom house in Braslaw, Belarus
6 bedroom house
Braslaw, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy residential house for sale in the heart of picturesque Braslav!We present to your atten…
$130,000
House in Panizoue, Belarus
House
Panizoue, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Sale of a one-storey residential building in Poddubskaya Street, NZKS 76%, a block building …
$20,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 3-room apartment at Molokov Street 18 A. The apartment is located on the second flo…
$32,000
1 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale 1 room apartment, Orsha, st. Mira, house 341/5   storey brick house, area 30.4 / 18/ 6 …
$23,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Agency contract number 220 from 2023-04-29
$9,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale two-bedroom apartment at the address Dachnaya, Parkovaya Street D.7 district of agr…
$16,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 267 m²
Tsarskoye selo3 level cottage, walls - gas silicate block, roof - cipher, year of constructi…
$120,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment at the address: Zadniprovskaya str. 4/2 with a beautiful vi…
$29,500
House in Rasasna, Belarus
House
Rasasna, Belarus
Area 71 m²
House for sale in ag. Rossasno, School str. (32 km from Orsha). House prefabricated shield, …
$5,500
House in Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale garden house built in 1985 in ST Rushek. The total area of 65m2, a plot of 12 acres…
$6,500
Cottage in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 632 m²
For sale cottage in Bilev on the street. Republican. Total area of 632 sq.m. The plot is 15 …
$89,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/9
Spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale on the 5th floor of a nine-storey brick house built …
$52,500
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale an expanded 3-room apartment with furniture at the address: Flerov str., 10. The ap…
$38,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment at the address: Semenov str., 15. The apartment is located …
$32,000
House in Zamastocca, Belarus
House
Zamastocca, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Cozy house for sale in the agro-town Zamostochye, Dokshitsky district! Looking for the perf…
$20,900
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 37 m²
For sale 2-room apartment in a one-storey blocked brick house at the address: 1st per. Belin…
$16,500
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy two-bedroom apartment with good repair, excellent layout and thoughtful details. Locate…
$46,500
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale three-bedroom apartment in a brick house in 1994 p., along the Lugovoi 5A, with a t…
$28,000
House in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
This is an exclusive sale of the estate on the shore of Lake Nespish in the village of Monas…
$99,000
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Half the house on the street is for sale. Engels is 36. The house is wooden, total area of 3…
$9,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale a good house per 3 Belinsky, reconstruction of 2008. The total area of the house is…
$30,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 99 m²
House st. Skoriny1 level, walls - wood, roof - soft tiles, year of construction 1939, intern…
$54,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Agency contract number 430 from 2023-09-06
$39,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/6
For sale a cozy, three-bedroom apartment in a brick house at the address: Lenin street 54. T…
$35,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 35 m²
House for sale at Stebeneva Street. The house consists of a veranda, hallway, kitchen and on…
$9,500
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a four-room apartment in an environmentally friendly area on the fifth floor of a f…
$30,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale two-bedroom apartment at the address: Mira street 56 (district "Cheremushki"). The …
$28,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale at the address: Semyonov str. 22. The apartment is locate…
$35,500
House in Lyntupski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyntupski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale is a magical country house 100% readiness on the shore of the lake "Big Shvakshty" …
$48,000
Property types in Vitsebsk Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
