Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rakauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
6
houses
66
72 properties total found
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Rural paradise. A beautiful combination of land and home! For sale house made of wood (diame…
$45,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
The residential house in which the apartment is located is located on the border of Pomorshc…
$57,500
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 302 m²
The house is made of blocks, insulated, plastered, prepared for cleaning, electricity, heati…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale cottage in St. Spring, just 30 km from Mkad. The house is logged with an area of 79…
$22,800
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A class dacha is sold in Isloch-Rakiv ST in Grodno direction. It's a beautiful place. Near t…
$39,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
For sale a comfortable cottage 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Molodechny direction, …
$34,000
Leave a request
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale a residential building with all communication in Rakov, ul. Soviet 92. 24 km from M…
$59,487
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 201 m²
For sale brick and very warm house in Velikie Krivichi. 2 residential floors, on the second …
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
A summer cottage is sold near Minsk! the cottage is located in the Volozhinsky district, t…
$6,270
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
The house for sale is a summer cottage for year-round living on a plot of 15 acres in privat…
$100,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 166 m²
For sale is a spacious country house with a plot of 6 acres, in ST "Troynik", Rakovsky S / s…
$17,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale a cozy garden house for a comfortable stay outside the city in ST "Health-Oak". Two…
$14,500
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
❤️Country plot with a two-storey house with an area of 58.2 square meters, with a bath, farm…
$12,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Large, spacious house made in 2 levels:   on the ground floor there is a kitchen - a dining…
$235,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Rakaw, Belarus
Cottage
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 162 m²
• Total area: 161.9/72.8/14.7 • The house consists of 4 living rooms, kitchen, garage, bathr…
$100,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey house for clean interior decoration in an environmentally friendly, pict…
$117,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
I will sell the cottage near the forest on the corner plot of 6.37 hundred. (actually more),…
$8,400
Leave a request
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 216 m²
House for sale in ag. Cancer. 1. The house 2010 - reconstruction of 2023, is located on a p…
$122,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
A plot of 25 acres in private ownership in the village of Germashchi (25-30 min from the Mos…
$27,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale is an excellent well-groomed cottage with everything you need, for connoisseurs of …
$13,300
Leave a request
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Buzuna, Volozhinsky…
$215,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
An ideal place to relax from the city! Wooden house built in 1960, a total area of 34.8 m2, …
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A dacha at ST Pralesca Plus. Volozhinsky district. Rakovsky S/S. 33 km from Minsk - directio…
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Rakaw, Belarus
House
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Brick house for sale in Ag Rakov.2 floors. Located in a dead end alley Rakova, 5 minutes fro…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 176 m²
One such ideal option is a house located in a non-transit village, where the asphalt is up t…
$124,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 29 m²
For sale cottage 30 km from MKAD in the direction of Molodechno!Address: Minsk region, Voloz…
$7,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
For sale is a spacious country house with a plot of 6 acres, in ST "Troynik", Rakovsky S / s…
$19,000
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale inspected, cozy house in a garden partnership surrounded by forest! A quiet and pea…
$23,500
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
The house is located in the village of New Dvor on the banks of Svisloch to the south of Min…
$87,900
Leave a request
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
For sale a good house in ST "Green Dol". The house is in good condition, a successful layout…
$25,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go