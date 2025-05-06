Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

apartments
43
houses
10
53 properties total found
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
Three bedroom apartment in a quiet city center! ❤️ Cozy three-bedroom apartment, ready for l…
$32,900
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 6/10
For sale 1/2 share in a 3-room apartment in the city center Molodechno. Basic information: …
$25,000
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 2-room apartment with the possibility of redevelopment into a stylish Eurotreshka! …
$66,900
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 1-room apartment in Molodechno in the eastern neighborhood. It is possible to excha…
$41,500
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Home for a large family with a good location! ❤️ A comfortable house in the quiet private se…
$32,900
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house for sale for a large family in the city. Very good! ❤️Buying a house in an excellent…
$27,400
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious three-room apartment for sale in Molodechno on Yasinsky Street, 9The apartment is l…
$55,000
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/9
Light and warm three with a chic layout ❤️Excellent layout, quality repairs, better orientat…
$63,500
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/2
Excellent 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor next to Victory Park! ❤️ The apartment for sa…
$34,900
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/2
One-bedroom apartment 3 minutes from the railway station. ❤️Spacious apartment to finish. Ad…
$19,500
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 131 m²
The house in the city is completely ready to live!! ❤️ For sale a new house with a large gar…
$101,900
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2-room apartment in the heart of Molodechno!!! The apartment itself is under renova…
$31,900
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-room apartment in Molodechno on the street B. Khmelnitsky, 6!The apartment is loc…
$45,900
4 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/5
4-bedroom apartment in the city. Young with a beautiful layout ❤️ For sale a four-room apart…
$48,900
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious 2-room apartment on the street Youth 24 In 2024, the house was overhauled. The surr…
$45,900
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 156 m²
For sale a good house in Molodechno, Radoshkovichskaya str. Excellent two-storey cozy house …
$119,900
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
2 k. apartment in a brick house on the street. F. Skaryna! ❤️Want to live in an apartment wi…
$45,500
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 57 m²
House with all amenities in the center ❤️ House in the center Molodechno with all communicat…
$39,900
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious 1-room apartment in Molodechno in the eastern neighborhood. ❤️Bright and very cozy …
$42,000
Apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Half a house in a blocked apartment building with a garage! ❤️ Half a house is for sale in a…
$25,500
4 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/9
4-room apartment with a chic layout on the street. Critical! ❤️ Spacious apartment for a lar…
$65,900
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 90 m²
On a flat ennobled plot of 9.26 acres, in the center of the city Molodechno, a residential h…
$33,500
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale 3 bedroom apartment, Molodechno, B. Khmelnitsky str., 22, 5 storey houses (1973 p.)…
$63,000
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/9
Spacious, cozy, bright and warm one-bedroom apartment on the third floor in a brick nine-sto…
$42,000
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 1 room apartment, Molodechno, B. Khmelnitsky St., 1, storey brick house (1983). Are…
$28,500
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale well-groomed one-room apartment in the historical center of the city Molodechno.The…
$27,500
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Cozy house for sale in Molodechno! It is possible to exchange for a one-room apartment with …
$41,900
2 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 2-room Stalinka, with neat repairs, fully ready for living!The apartment is located…
$43,900
3 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious three-bedroom apartment for sale in the center Molodechno on Zamkovaya Street, 56Th…
$44,900
1 room apartment in Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/2
For sale an excellent one-bedroom apartment with a full new renovation in the city center Mo…
$36,000
Properties features in Maladzyechna, Belarus

