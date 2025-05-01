Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus

apartments
34
houses
28
62 properties total found
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Those who are tired of the eternal bustle of the urban metropolis, and who dreams of having …
$43,000
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/2
$14,900
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale an excellent 2-room apartment with Euro-renovation in the city-satellite Smolevichi…
$67,500
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 30 m²
House in Smolevichi. ❤️ Great place for your house! Peace and quiet and clean air around. Ad…
$38,900
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Modern one-storey house without finishing for year-round living in 2024 p. in Smolevichi, 28…
$76,000
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Residential cozy house in the satellite town of Smolevichi, Minsk region, Moscow direction, …
$59,900
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
$166,540
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Price on request
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 169 m²
The price is reduced for a residential house in Smolevichi. 1987 Gp, 7 rooms in total.2 leve…
$58,000
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
The new project of a one-storey house is the last of the projected, having absorbed all the …
$183,680
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 1/1
$265,200
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/7
For sale is an excellent spacious 2-room apartment in the center of Smolevichi on Sovetskaya…
$75,000
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
$69,900
Apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
The house is located in the city center on a quiet street. All infrastructure facilities are…
$45,000
4 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Looking for comfortable accommodation in a quiet area, but in the city center? We offer you …
$77,800
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
Link to Tik Tok review 3k apartment brick house in the center of Smolevichi 3-room apartment…
$69,900
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
The house project is identical to house 5.1 in layout and differs only in the direction of t…
$170,500
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
A new type of one-storey house with a detailed layout allows you to keep the comfort of life…
$157,300
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
The project of the house has a strict geometry and will fall into the soul of those who love…
$170,500
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
The house in the center ❤️ Do you dream of a comfortable life in your own home with all the …
$43,500
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
$170,500
1 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautiful wooden house in a picturesque place Smolevichi, located just 28 kilomet…
$57,423
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/1
$157,300
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 5/1
$224,900
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is designed in the Barnhouse style, characterised by laconic and minimalist exteri…
$166,540
4 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
$198,000
3 bedroom house in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
The final project of the one-storey house is the last of the projected, having absorbed all …
$265,199
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious three-bedroom apartment in Smolevichy near the reservoir! Stylish, spacious apartm…
$87,900
