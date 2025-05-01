Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lasanski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
24
25 properties total found
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Country house 43 m2, ready for summer holidays, near the village of Bovbly, in a popular dir…
$23,900
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
$18,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Milovida 89) 20 km from Moscow- 150 meters from the house la…
$20,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
$52,500
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 259 m²
New warm house with ready ground floor and modern communications ❤️ House with great potenti…
$119,900
Cottage in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 136 m²
For sale 2-storey comfortable cottage of laminated laminated timber in Novinka p. (district …
$345,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Dacha 25 km from MKAD ❤️ Country house with a plot in the garden partnership "Stork", only 2…
$10,900
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Two-storey house of gas silicate blocks, lined with brick, built in 2000, with a total area …
$18,800
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
House for sale in Crystal Plus!Minsk region., Minsk district, SK "Crystal Plus".Nearby is th…
$23,900
Cottage in Lasany, Belarus
Cottage
Lasany, Belarus
Area 362 m²
$139,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 151 m²
$33,500
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
$13,500
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
It is a wonderful garden for sale. ST "Milovidy -89" is located 25 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$9,500
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
$23,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Cozy and compact house in a quiet village, just 20 minutes drive from Minsk. A large area of…
$65,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 21 m²
$9,500
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale is a block country house with a bath 100% ready with furniture in the ST "Rodnik-Me…
$43,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
$28,500
3 room apartment in Lasany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lasany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
$62,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
$138,900
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
House for sale in Sukovichi, Minsk district, 23 km. from Moscow Ring Road. Convenient drivew…
$58,900
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
I sell a cottage 24 km from MKAD, Molodechensk direction, ST "Signal-2". The property is lan…
$10,500
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 178 m²
$32,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Buy a 1-storey house in Minsk district, ST Poultry Contract number with the agency 352/1 fro…
$94,900
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Milovida 89) 20 km from Moscow- 150 meters from the house la…
$14,000
