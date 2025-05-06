Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Homyel Region, Belarus

265 properties total found
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious bright apartment in a cozy area of Gomel!Address: Gomel, Volotov district, 16 Olymp…
$33,000
House in Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Beautiful cottage in one of the best places to relax! The river is a 5-minute walk with bea…
$20,000
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/9
Contract number with the agency 89/1 of 2025-05-05
$55,000
4 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/9
Contract number with the agency 29/1 of 2025-04-24
$50,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale bright cozy 2-room apartment in the central area, located at the address: Gomel str…
$44,000
4 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/10
On sale is a bright, spacious four-room apartment. It is located in the railway area. The ap…
$65,000
4 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/10
Spacious apartment on Yaroslavskaya street 5, on a comfortable second floor. The infrastruct…
$63,000
House in Kalinkavichy, Belarus
House
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale log one-storey house with a total area of 75.9 m2, located at the address: Kalinkov…
$19,000
2 room apartment in Krasnaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Krasnaye, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer the ideal option of a cozy two-room apartment in ag. Red, Gomel district on the str…
$29,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/10
Spacious 2-room apartment for sale in a new house in the heart of the city with modern high-…
$77,900
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/7
** Location**: The city center, literally everything is at hand - cafes, shops, transport, a…
$67,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a one-storey residential house located on Dovator Street in Rechitsa. Low-…
$27,500
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment in Novobelitsky district Street Pearl 20, near the shopping…
$62,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Half-house - 100% ready to live and equipped with all necessary furniture and appliances. To…
$55,000
Cottage in Homyel, Belarus
Cottage
Homyel, Belarus
Area 150 m²
We present to your attention a spacious one-storey residential house, made on an individual …
$165,000
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious three-room apartment for sale on Pearl Street, 32 (Novobelica, Mr. Crystal) Brick h…
$39,500
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer for sale a one-room apartment located on the street. Neftyanikov, 62A in the city o…
$18,000
House in Lucazevicy, Belarus
House
Lucazevicy, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Unique offer for a large family, in a picturesque place and convenient location from the cit…
$49,900
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment located on Panova Street, 9 in the city of Rechits…
$22,000
House in Pabeda, Belarus
House
Pabeda, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Victory over routine: your new home in the elite village of “Victory”!Imagine waking up in t…
$54,500
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Street. Rogachevskaya, 4 is a three-room apartment of European format (Eurotroshka), with a …
$60,000
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale a bright, spacious one-room apartment in a small-family type house. The apartment i…
$21,000
4 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/10
On sale four-room apartment on Vladimirov Street, 7. The apartment with a total area of 86.1…
$64,500
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 1-room sq. Small-family type at the address: Mozyr, Boulevard of Youth, 14. (near t…
$18,000
Apartment in Homyel, Belarus
Apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale 57/100 shares of one-storey blocked house with a total area of 50.4 square meters i…
$10,000
House in Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus
A country wooden house. 2 floors with stove heating.There is a summer water pipe for waterin…
$5,500
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 8/10
Spacious apartment to a brick house, two huge loggias overlooking the street. Soviet. In 20…
$58,000
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
A one -room apartment is sold in a quiet sleeping area of ​​the city, located at the address…
$24,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 8/9
Spacious and bright two-bedroom apartment in good condition. The rooms are separate. The win…
$39,500
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer for sale a one-room apartment of a small family type, located on Dostoevsky Street,…
$10,000
