Residential properties for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

apartments
144
houses
16
160 properties total found
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale three-bedroom apartment (62.41 /41.33/9) in a cozy house on Lokomobilnaya str. with…
$43,000
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 253 m²
A residential two-level house on Borodina Street in Mogilev was put up for sale. The total a…
$130,000
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/10
$24,917
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/10
$24,917
6 room house in Mahilyow, Belarus
6 room house
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy, warm house is sold partly with furniture in the area of ​​the summer village in the …
$61,800
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/10
$24,917
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/10
$24,917
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
Sale of a one-room apartment in the city of Mogilev by the b-r of the Invictus. Apartment in…
$30,000
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/10
$55,777
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 11/16
$69,978
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/10
$52,923
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/10
$101,671
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 9/10
$24,917
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 12/19
$74,859
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/10
$55,777
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/10
$56,252
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 9/10
$68,391
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/10
Price on request
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 12/19
$74,859
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 14/16
$83,468
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/10
$24,917
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 3-room in a brick house. The condition of the apartment is residential, all PVC win…
$47,000
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/10
$24,917
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/10
$24,917
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/10
$56,252
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/10
$24,917
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Area of 160 m2 For sale a house in a cottage building in the Kazimirovsky forest park area o…
$89,000
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/19
$73,712
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 18/19
$73,508
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 13/19
$83,538
