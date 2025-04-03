Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Krasnienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
35
40 properties total found
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
House for sale with a spacious plot ❤️ Excellent option for both giving and permanent reside…
$11,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
It is profitable to buy a plot near the forest! ❤️Dacha is a nice house with comforts. Not f…
$6,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale garden house made of timber with an area of 42.7 sq.m., located on address: Minsk r…
$11,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Novaja Milca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Novaja Milca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Quiet and cozy apartment on the outskirts of Gomel! Good sound insulation in the apartment. …
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
This cozy and well-groomed cottage, located in a picturesque place ST "Medtechnic" near the …
$11,900
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale cottage 45 km from Minsk, ST "Medtechnic", Molodechnen direction. The train to the …
$20,900
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
For sale dacha in ST "Vzgorje" Minsk region, Molodechnensky district, Olekhnovchisky S / s, …
$10,000
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Cozy cottage with all comforts ❤️ Cozy cottage in the garden partnership "Vzgorje" is an ide…
$21,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Your cozy corner in the garden partnership "Green Hills" ❤️ For sale comfortable cottage in …
$15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale a residential house in the village of Kozly, Boyary station along the train Minsk-M…
$16,300
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Cozy and functional single-level log house with a spacious plot of D. Kozla. In 2020, the ho…
$23,500
Leave a request
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 590 m²
A universal complex of capital buildings for a comfortable life and private business is sold…
$260,000
Leave a request
House in Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
Area 126 m²
For sale in the partnership Progressive, near the pos. Red (Usha railway station).A great pl…
$49,500
Leave a request
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale cottage 21 km from Molodechno and 59 km from Minsk in the village "Yolochka", Krasn…
$9,900
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
We offer you a unique opportunity to buy this house, located in the village of Los, Molodech…
$23,000
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
All the comforts! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the garden partnership "Hawthorn" is ideal both for a r…
$19,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 49 m²
The house is sold in a/g red. Great location: in the immediate vicinity of Gomel, a seven mi…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 6 m²
It's time to buy a cottage. ❤️Dacha in the garden partnership "Diamond 1982". Address: Krasn…
$4,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A well-kept plot of 30 acres 50 km from the Moscow Ring Road is sold along the Minsk-Molodec…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Country paradise in the arms of nature: a two-storey cottage in the Green Hills-2 ❤️ Are you…
$11,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Your perfect place for solitude and relaxation in nature! ❤️This cozy cottage on the edge of…
$44,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
Area 77 m²
For sale house from a log house in a picturesque place! Located in Molodechnensky district, …
$12,000
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
A wooden house is for sale in Rakutevshchyna. Materials were purchased for its reconstructio…
$27,900
Leave a request
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 82 m²
House with all communications and plot of 20 acres ❤️This country house offers comfortable a…
$39,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in ST "Medtechnic", Molodechensky district. To the d. Red - 6.5 km…
$11,000
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale dacha in ST "Azure", Molodechensk direction.The house is wooden, two-story. On the …
$7,900
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale promising, beautiful place with unfinished structure in the station "Nadzeya-2000",…
$5,000
Leave a request
House in Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Spacious cottage in a picturesque place - an excellent offer for a comfortable stay For sale…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale a capital brick house on a land plot of 12 acres in ST "Green Hills-2". New roof, t…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
One-storey cottage is sold, with a total area of 48.0 m2 in the S/K "Diamond". It consists o…
$9,250
Leave a request

Properties features in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes