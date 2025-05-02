Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Balarucki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus

houses
40
40 properties total found
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Cottage in a picturesque location ❤️ Cozy cottage in the picturesque village of Dubnica, loc…
$94,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
500 m from the Vyach river, in the village "Forest Polyana-05", Belaruch village councilFor …
$39,500
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 662 m²
This is a unique opportunity to purchase an exclusive house with a spa complex in a pictures…
$1,58M
Leave a request
3 room house in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new house in a garden partnership with a plot of 8 hundred. 22 km from Moscow. Me…
$64,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale a new modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage vi…
$165,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale in the CT "Medik" Logoi district. Only 20 km from MKAD.The plot of 6.07 hundred has…
$10,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale is an exclusive new unique cottage adjacent to the forest of premium class 100% rea…
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Exclusive new unique premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture is sold to the prestigi…
$260,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 223 m²
The house is located just 13 km from Minsk, in the Logoi direction, in a picturesque place -…
$184,900
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
House for sale in the village of MochanyPlanning: 98.2/56/11.8Wall material - brickHigh roof…
$90,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Dacha in the station "Vyacha 91" is located 20 km from Minsk Myadel direction, near D.Belaru…
$21,500
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
s/t « spray » Logoi direction. In a beautiful picturesque place, 25 km from Minsk, a plot of…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 281 m²
For sale is a luxurious fully completed cozy house with a plot of 26 acres (11.35 acres, whe…
$304,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house and a bathhouse (guest house) built in 2024 with a plot of 10 acres in private owner…
$99,500
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Gas on Garden Partnership Street Electricity and water are introduced into the house (season…
$35,900
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 284 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey house with an attic floor in the agricultural town of Semkovo!Mai…
$189,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 6 m²
For sale a plot of 10.89 acres with a small (6 m2) garden house in the elite station Teletra…
$32,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Dacha in Myadel direction 27 km. from MKAD (ST Med-Vyach).The wooden house is lined with bri…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
I will sell in a prestigious direction a cottage with a house and a brick shed in Perelesok,…
$16,500
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Take your pine paradise! And 7.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Plus!❗⭐⭐10.25 acres, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road, …
$8,800
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
We bring to your attention a dacha from the log cabin of larch built in 2012. ST "Forest 90"…
$53,400
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale frame house 2022 built in ST "Telepotashnya"The total building area is 140 m2. The …
$119,900
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
The value of the offer is also in the fact that the Decree of December 1, 2023 "On Horticult…
$37,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 324 m²
Link to the TikTok review Spacious and modern residential building for sale in the village o…
$300,000
Leave a request
House in Aleksycy, Belarus
House
Aleksycy, Belarus
Area 325 m²
For sale wooden house in the village of Markovshchyna with a detached guest house with a sau…
$160,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
A small cottage is sold 22 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Myadel direction. The house i…
$10,700
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
House for sale in ST "Kalezeya" 19 km from Minsk. The plot is 9.9 acres on the hill.The foun…
$78,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Dacha 12.03 hundred in ST Proleska CKB, Logoi district, Myadel direction, BelaruchiThe main …
$39,500
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Unique offer!For sale 2 houses located on one plot!The site is located in the developing ST …
$163,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Picturesque "lodge", a place surrounded by a forest20 minutes on the way - 21 km from Moscow…
$105,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go