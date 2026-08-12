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Residential properties with garage for sale in Belarus

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Minsk
1421
Maladzyechna
38
Mahilyow
127
Baranavichy
23
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463 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
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Cottage 2 bedrooms
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
The Urban Complex"MIRUAR SPA-HOTEL & VILLAS"A space where silence speaks louder than words.I…
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
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Cottage 4 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
A rare opportunity to purchase a property that combines comfort, privacy and long-term value…
$598,000
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Languages
Русский
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4 bedroom house in Tarasava, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Exclusive Residence, Just 5 Minutes from Pobediteley Avenue. The "Miami near Minsk" Standa…
$3,50M
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English, Русский
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House in Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Lot 9809. House for sale in Sokolovo Call for more detailed information The price is indicat…
$20,011
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Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 438 m²
For sale exclusive collectible cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with its own …
$597,287
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Cottage in Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Mikhanavichy, Belarus
Area 282 m²
Spacious cottage 282 m2 in ag. Mihanovichi Capital brick cottage for a large family only 12 …
$300,331
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House in Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 260 m²
For sale a very beautiful and spacious house in a quiet and cozy place, with all amenities. …
$149,518
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House in Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Dacha 17 km from Soligorsk ❤️ Brick cottage in the garden partnership "Bee" Address: Starobi…
$5,292
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Spacious two-storey house for a comfortable life - everything is thought out to the smallest…
$80,000
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House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 114 m²
On sale a residential house at Novogrudok, Gorbatova St., 10. The total area of 114 square m…
$54,274
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Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale a beautiful country house on the banks of the river "Vyacha" in the prestigious cot…
$159,277
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House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Year-round residence under Minsk is for sale! Only 35 km from MKAD!The perfect balance betwe…
$43,869
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House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Spacious two-storey house for a comfortable life - everything is thought out to the smallest…
$80,000
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House in Boksycki sielski saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Brick house 7 km from Slutsk, all communications ❤️ For sale a brick house with an area of 6…
$45,556
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Cottage in Dukora, Belarus
Cottage
Dukora, Belarus
Area 76 m²
A house built for itself. Extreme section 21.5 acres in ag. Dukora near the river Svisloch ❤…
$113,619
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in Tomkavicy, Belarus
Tomkavicy, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Half the house with its own plot of 17 acres near the city of Fanipol is for sale. ❤️ Half h…
$39,500
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House in Tycynki, Belarus
House
Tycynki, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Your dream of country life begins here! We offer to buy a very attractive house, with a land…
$44,105
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House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 114 m²
On sale a residential house at Novogrudok, Gorbatova St., 10. The total area of 114 square m…
$54,274
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Cottage in Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Stankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale a cozy country house in the cottage building of Bagritsovschyna, Central Street, pi…
$69,683
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House in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Beautiful house made of Finnish timber 200 mm 12 km from Moscow ❤️ Premium house made of Fin…
$239,252
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House in Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
House
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Ready house with furniture 2 km from Minsk ❤️ Fully ready for living house in Bolshaya Trost…
$194,371
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House in Bor, Belarus
House
Bor, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Your dream of country life begins here! We offer to buy a very attractive house, with a plot…
$19,741
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3 room apartment in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
In the promising and developing urban village of Pleschenitsa, there is a cozy three-room ap…
$43,040
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House in Smarhon, Belarus
House
Smarhon, Belarus
Area 125 m²
3-level house 124 m2, 4 rooms, gas heating, large basement, garage, bath ❤️Spacious 3-level …
$105,791
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House in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
The cottage is sold two levels - the tree is sheathed with a carriage 21 km from the Moscow …
$22,000
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House in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 376 m²
For sale a house 15 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Myadel direction, Minsk region, Logoy dist…
$139,000
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House in Pryvolny, Belarus
House
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 303 m²
Location:Only 8 minutes drive from the capital! The plot in a picturesque place with develop…
$170,000
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Cottage in Stanislavouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Stanislavouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
The plot of land is 25 acres in PNV, it is possible to take a plot nearby for personal subsi…
$70,000
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House in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
House for sale in D. Netech (7 km from Lida). The house is fully prepared for living. The ho…
$110,000
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House in Chalopienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chalopienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
We offer you an excellent option for those who appreciate comfort, nature and privacy. The h…
$15,185
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Property types in Belarus

apartments
houses

Properties features in Belarus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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