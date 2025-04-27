Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
160
Babruysk
22
Aleksandryjski selski Savet
4
Bujnicki selski Savet
3
220 properties total found
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale three-bedroom apartment (62.41 /41.33/9) in a cozy house on Lokomobilnaya str. with…
$43,000

House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 253 m²
A residential two-level house on Borodina Street in Mogilev was put up for sale. The total a…
$130,000

1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/10
$24,917

House in Vajnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vajnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale dacha in ST Builder -2, next to the railway station Voloki, Orshanskoe fortificatio…
$6,500

1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/10
$24,917

6 room house in Mahilyow, Belarus
6 room house
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy, warm house is sold partly with furniture in the area of ​​the summer village in the …
$61,800

1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/10
$24,917

1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/10
$24,917

1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
Sale of a one-room apartment in the city of Mogilev by the b-r of the Invictus. Apartment in…
$30,000

3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/10
$55,777

2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 11/16
$69,978

3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/10
$52,923

House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a good one-storey house 73 sq.m. with a plot of 45 acres in the village of Masalshc…
$18,000

4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/10
$101,671

1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 9/10
$24,917

3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 12/19
$74,859

2 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 12/25 shares in a two-room apartment. Share allocated! The share is a room of 13.…
$7,900

2 bedroom house in Syckauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Syckauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the village of Tivnovichi (Sychkovsky village council), only 6 km from the…
$34,900

House in Staraselle, Belarus
House
Staraselle, Belarus
Area 56 m²
I'll sell a house in Shklovsky district ag. Staroselye, Shklovskaya str., 12, 31 km from Ors…
$10,000

3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/10
$55,777

3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/10
$56,252

2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 9/10
$68,391

House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale is a wooden house lined with brick, located on Koltsov Street. The total area of t…
$20,000

1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/10
Price on request

House in Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
A good cottage is sold in a large garden partnership "Chemist". The bus from Mogilev to the …
$9,500

3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 12/19
$74,859

3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 14/16
$83,468

1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/10
$24,917

3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 3-room in a brick house. The condition of the apartment is residential, all PVC win…
$47,000

1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/10
$24,917


