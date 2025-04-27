Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hrodna, Belarus

apartments
127
houses
58
185 properties total found
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 14/17
For sale stylish and bright 2-room apartment on the street. Glukhova, 5 on the 14th floor of…
$66,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale 2-room apartment on Lenin Street, 6 (city center).Excellent location: near the bus …
$40,000
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/14
Bright, cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale in a panel-brick houseTomina Street, located on …
$37,000
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/14
Bright 1-room apartment for sale on Glukhov Street, 36 on the 3rd floor of a 14-storey monol…
$38,000
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/10
For sale 1-room apartment ("cavalry" or for a young family) in the city center on Dovatora s…
$48,000
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 2
A single -apartment residential building is sold near the city center Grodno. Ready to accom…
$115,000
4 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/10
For sale is a cozy 4-room apartment in the Oktyabrsky district of Grodno on Slavinsky Street…
$95,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale 3-room apartment on the street Malyshchinskaya, 39. The apartment is located on the…
$70,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale 2-room on the street. Bolshaya Troitskaya, 16 The apartment is located on the 1st f…
$75,000
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
$68,500
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Your best choice is a beautiful house in the city! Located on a plot of 22.36 acres! There's…
$65,500
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 10/12
$37,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale room 14.1 m2 (47/100 shares in the ownership of the apartment) in a stylish and bri…
$20,500
4 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/16
An excellent 4-room apartment located on the 2nd floor of the 16-storey building of 2022. Ap…
$95,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 8/8
For sale bright and spacious 3-room apartment with modern renovation, located on Kalinovsky …
$76,000
5 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
5 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/10
A spacious unique 3-room apartment is sold in a good area of ​​the city of Grodno. The area …
$60,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey house in Malakhovichi. 31 acres of land in private property. The plot is f…
$190,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 209 m²
The house is like a magazine cover!Incredibly comfortable and technological: warm, cozy, wit…
$225,000
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
8 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
8 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 2
Location: Grodno, st. Renaissance (Mn Baranovichi-2). A quiet environmentally friendly place…
$280,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a cozy 3-room apartment on Rogachevsky Street, 13. The apartment is located on t…
$49,900
1 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/10
For sale 1-bedroom apartment of new layout - in a green, environmentally friendly area of th…
$35,500
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
on sale unique in their functionality, architectural solutions and     Cozy     House in    …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-room apartment on ul. Sotsialisticheskaya, 40 with a separate entrance. The house…
$52,000
Apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
Apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/4
$95,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
“For sale 3-room apartment on the street. Soviet border guards, 55, on the 4th floor of a 5-…
$40,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale a wonderful 3-room apartment on the street. 16 Gdanskaya. The apartment is located …
$57,000
3 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
House in the city in the Lapenki microdistrict on the street. Milk . Quiet, peaceful place i…
$35,000
