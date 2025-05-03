Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Hrodna
170
Lida
103
Kapceuski selski Savet
30
Slonim
29
591 property total found
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Three-bedroom apartment with good renovation, ready for accommodation ❤️ Spacious three-bedr…
$42,500
Apartment 60 rooms in Edki, Belarus
Apartment 60 rooms
Edki, Belarus
Rooms 60
Area 5 150 m²
Number of floors 3
On a large landscaped territory (1.65 hectares) cozy and functionally located hotel and rest…
$2,40M
House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
For sale house-dacha with the prospect of year-round residence.CT "Furny Bumblebee" is locat…
$43,500
2 room apartment in Kapceuka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kapceuka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment on Youth Street. The apartment is located on the 2nd floor …
$32,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartment for sale with two living rooms in Grodno on Kosmonauts Avenue, house 38A.Excellent…
$45,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Cozy brick house for sale in Lida, Klimko St.! Looking for a comfortable home in a great nei…
$44,500
House in Shchuchyn, Belarus
House
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale one-storey brick-clad residential building in the city of Shchuchin on the street L…
$35,000
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
Three-bedroom apartment in the East ❤️ For sale 3-k apartment with a good layout for a frien…
$32,000
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
Area 44 m²
One-storey house with a plot of 25 acres is for sale. Very convenient location of the house …
$23,000
House in Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Sale of a dacha in the CT "Soviet". The plot is 6.4 acres in private property. Water is a we…
$6,600
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building for sale ( on Sloboda ) on the street Dzerzhinsky, built in 2003 ( dog.…
$55,700
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale on Maxim Gorky.Ideal location, corner house, asphalt, land - 6.94 hundred.T…
$18,999
House in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
House for sale at the Belkovo farm 120 km from the Moscow Ring Road on the Molodechny highwa…
$69,000
House in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale cottage in a quiet and peaceful place, near the city of Lida. 10 acres of land. On …
$7,900
House in Kvasouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kvasouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
For sale a good cottage located in the garden partnership "Avtoaggregatchik", Kvasovsky S / …
$9,500
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale residential house Novogrudok, 1 May street, 27A. Total area of 96 sq.m., residentia…
$12,600
House in Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
In the picturesque Grodno region, in the Korelich district, among endless fields and not far…
$5,500
House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
Stylish modern house. For sale is a stylish mansard-type house in a quiet picturesque place …
$85,000
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Large house for sale 124.m2 (residential 69.1m2) kitchen 15.5 m2, fully ready for year-round…
$91,999
House in Svislach, Belarus
House
Svislach, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Warm, cozy residential house with an attic floor is located in Svisloch, 80 km from GrodnoTh…
$57,500
3 room house in Sapotskin, Belarus
3 room house
Sapotskin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
An unfinished attic house is for sale in the urban settlement of Sopotskin on Novaya Street.…
$55,000
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/9
Price on request
House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A picturesque and environmentally friendly place surrounded by forests, remote from the road…
$9,000
4 room apartment in Lida, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious 4 apartment on Rybinovsky street 54 is for sale. The apartment is located on the 2n…
$70,000
5 bedroom house in Hrodna, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale is a cozy two-bedroom apartment with built-in furniture and appliances, located in …
$45,000
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
The house is located at the address: Vinkovtsi, Material of walls - gas silicate lined with …
$28,999
3 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale 3-room apartment on the street Malyshchinskaya, 39. The apartment is located on the…
$70,000
3 room apartment in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale an apartment in a blocked house at the address: ag.Porechie, street Green. Just 35 …
$33,000
4 room apartment in Geraneny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Geraneny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 4-apartment in ag. Geranen, Ivievsky district. The apartment is located on the 1st …
$14,299
