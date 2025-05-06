Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barysaw
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Barysaw, Belarus

apartments
107
houses
55
162 properties total found
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House with spacious, well-kept plot near the river in Borisov ❤️Your attention is a house wi…
$23,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House with all comforts ❤️ A house with all amenities in a landscaped area of Borisov. Addre…
$44,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/9
On sale spacious, bright 4-room apartment Trusova 55 The apartment is located on the 1st flo…
$56,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 80 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ A reliable brick house with a well-groomed plot in Borisov. Add…
$48,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
Three-bedroom apartment in a beautiful area - everything for a comfortable life! ❤️ Looking …
$43,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Brick house with garage and fenced area! ❤️Warm house on a high foundation next to the river…
$35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Selling a house in the North Range. All communications in the house: light, central water, m…
$38,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
Ready-made solution for comfortable living ❤️ Excellent choice: for sale two-bedroom apartme…
$47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale two-bedroom apartment with excellent repair in Borisov, Gagarin str., 67 The house …
$46,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 6/10
3-room apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ Spacious three-bedroom apartment with good repair a…
$72,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 85 m²
House with a large plot ❤️ Large log house under reconstruction in Borisov! Address: Borisov…
$13,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 68 m²
House in the center of Borisov ❤️ Spacious house for repair in the heart of Borisov is for s…
$29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 9/9
Two-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ Cozy two-bedroom apartment with the best locat…
$45,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Spacious, modern house for sale in an elite area (Dymki). The house has undergone high-quali…
$98,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 2-room apartment , a large area of the street Trusova . Apartment in good living co…
$51,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 190 m²
For sale a house in an ecologically clean area of the city, on the street Labor. Two-storey …
$86,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
On sale 2-room apartment on the street Dnipro 16 The apartment is located on a convenient 2n…
$38,500
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 70 m²
House with a plot of nine acres in the center ❤️ A house near the city beach! Address: Mr. B…
$26,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/9
2-bedroom apartment in a brick house ❤️ Spacious two-bedroom apartment with good renovation,…
$51,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 71 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with a plot in Borisov is for sale. Address: Bor…
$28,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
Two-bedroom apartment with garage in Borisov! ❤️ One-bedroom apartment with all amenities, r…
$34,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/5
Excellent two-bedroom apartment ❤️ Two-bedroom apartment with excellent renovation in a land…
$39,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale is a cozy 3-room apartment on a high first floor, a KYRPIC nine-storey house on the…
$49,999
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy 3-room apartment with its own plot ❤️ Unique offer! Spacious three-bedroom apartment fo…
$32,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with a plot in Borisov ❤️Spacious apartment with a plot and two garages in a pictu…
$34,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Spacious and very cozy house is for sale, located in a beautiful area with a well-developed …
$36,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/9
4-room apartment in Borisov ❤️Cozy four-room apartment with excellent renovation! Address: B…
$99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3 bedroom apartment on the street. Dnieper. First high floor. The apartment was par…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Link to the TikTok review We offer to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in…
$135,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 2-room apartment with renovation at the address Borisov crossroads Maxim Gorky St.,…
$42,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Barysaw, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go