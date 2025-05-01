Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Stankauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
18
22 properties total found
3 room apartment in Stankava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
$59,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Spacious house with all communications ❤️A modern two-level house made of silicate gas block…
$70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Cozy dacha with a bath near Fanipol ❤️Warm and cozy house with a convenient layout, bath and…
$29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Dacha in the garden partnership "Keramin", Dzerzhinsky district near D. Melkovichi. 41 km f…
$10,000
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
A house (log) and a land plot  - 25 acres in the village of Bogdanovshchina, Dzerzhinsky dis…
$15,500
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
The house of your dreams is for sale under a clean finish! Looking for a cozy house surroun…
$138,600
Leave a request
House in Zabalacce, Belarus
House
Zabalacce, Belarus
Area 54 m²
$22,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Stankava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-room apartment on the street. Voyskayav D. Stankovo Dzerzhinsky r-na The year of…
$29,000
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Magnificent, strong house of keramzit concrete 34 km from Minsk in the Dzerzhinsk direction,…
$53,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
$19,500
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
House for sale 143 m2 in Nadezhda Inv just 27 km from Minsk. The house has 4 living rooms, a…
$16,900
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
$11,500
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
Description For sale in the S/T Coast. The total area of the house is 158 m2, two floors and…
$37,000
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
$118,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
$78,000
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Excellent option for year-round stay and rest. It's a quiet place. A flat plot of regular sh…
$22,900
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 147 m²
For sale a beautiful, log house, extensive in saiding, 147sqm, with an attic floor on a plot…
$80,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Stankava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/4
$62,400
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 166 m²
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
8 acres in the picturesque ST "Pyatigorye 6", a 15-minute walk from the railway station "Pya…
$38,900
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
Modern house for year-round living in silence and without city bustleGreat location: forest …
$66,500
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Warm cozy house with a terrace. The house has central water supply, local sewerage (two over…
$47,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go